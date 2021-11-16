Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

A hair expert has revealed what you should be doing and what you have been doing wrong when it comes to showering.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A stylist has now revealed that you might have been washing your hair wrong.

Hair care expert Monique Rapier took to TikTok to explain the three steps she follows in order to keep her locks glossy and thick.

And the most unusual tip is that you should actually condition your hair before shampooing.

Monique explained: "Every other time you wash your hair, use conditioner first everywhere, then shampoo only the top half of hair, and then condition only the bottom half".

This is known as reverse hair washing and is said to help hair that is flat, dry, frizzy, or damaged.

According to Healthline, you do this by first massaging the conditioner into your hair, and letting it sit for a few minutes.

Then, without rinsing out the conditioner, apply shampoo to your hair and lather.

You then rinse out the shampoo and conditioner at the same time.

You should actually condition your hair before shampooing. Picture: Alamy

After reading Monique’s advice, one person commented: “Thank you for the free advice! Wow I’ve been doing it so wrong.”

Another wrote: “I needed this affirmation bc I have been told to only condition bottom half of hair and it’s been dry/worse than before I started doing it.”

Monique’s other tips include making sure you use the right towel, with the expert telling her followers: "Using a micro fibre hair towel to dry your hair, NOT a cotton towel.”

And a third posted: “I love using my conditioner first, then shampoo. I use Olaplex so it feels like I’m really getting the most out of my conditioner using it all over first.”

A TikTok user has shared some haircare tips. Picture: Alamy

She then went on to explain you should never blow dry above the ear, and ‘let hair dry 90 per cent on it’s own’.

When one fan asked why, she replied: “Your hair is so sensitive by your roots and prone to damage. You’ll get flyaways when you apply heat to it and dry your roots out.”

To remove ‘buildup on scalp’, Monique also suggested using Apple Cider Vinegar if you have naturally oily hair.