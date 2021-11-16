Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo

16 November 2021, 13:46

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first
A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A hair expert has revealed what you should be doing and what you have been doing wrong when it comes to showering.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A stylist has now revealed that you might have been washing your hair wrong.

Hair care expert Monique Rapier took to TikTok to explain the three steps she follows in order to keep her locks glossy and thick.

And the most unusual tip is that you should actually condition your hair before shampooing.

Monique explained: "Every other time you wash your hair, use conditioner first everywhere, then shampoo only the top half of hair, and then condition only the bottom half".

This is known as reverse hair washing and is said to help hair that is flat, dry, frizzy, or damaged.

According to Healthline, you do this by first massaging the conditioner into your hair, and letting it sit for a few minutes.

Then, without rinsing out the conditioner, apply shampoo to your hair and lather.

You then rinse out the shampoo and conditioner at the same time.

You should actually condition your hair before shampooing
You should actually condition your hair before shampooing. Picture: Alamy

After reading Monique’s advice, one person commented: “Thank you for the free advice! Wow I’ve been doing it so wrong.”

Another wrote: “I needed this affirmation bc I have been told to only condition bottom half of hair and it’s been dry/worse than before I started doing it.”

Monique’s other tips include making sure you use the right towel, with the expert telling her followers: "Using a micro fibre hair towel to dry your hair, NOT a cotton towel.”

And a third posted: “I love using my conditioner first, then shampoo. I use Olaplex so it feels like I’m really getting the most out of my conditioner using it all over first.”

A TikTok user has shared some haircare tips
A TikTok user has shared some haircare tips. Picture: Alamy

She then went on to explain you should never blow dry above the ear, and ‘let hair dry 90 per cent on it’s own’.

When one fan asked why, she replied: “Your hair is so sensitive by your roots and prone to damage. You’ll get flyaways when you apply heat to it and dry your roots out.”

To remove ‘buildup on scalp’, Monique also suggested using Apple Cider Vinegar if you have naturally oily hair.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

What to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video: The best TV shows to stream right now

Shopping

Midas has gone viral on Instagram

Rescue kitten born with four ears finds forever home

A woman has been left furious by her sister's baby name choice

‘My sister stole my baby name and is refusing to change it’

Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her brown leather-look skirt from Zara

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

TV & Movies

Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

TV & Movies

The Downton Abbey 2 trailer has been released

First Downton Abbey 2 trailer teases Violet Crawley's mysterious past

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning

The line up for I'm A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed

Full I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up revealed as stars pose for official photos

TV & Movies

Stacey shared the adorable video to Instagram

Stacey Solomon emotional as she shares video of Joe Swash dancing with Rose

Celebrities

Adele and Simon got divorced when she was 30

Why did Adele get divorced from husband Simon Konecki?

Celebrities

Adele has opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul

Who is Adele dating?

Celebrities

Jake Edwards kissed Booka Nile at a NYE party

Married at First Sight Australia's Jake Edwards KISSED co-star Booka Nile in shock scandal

TV & Movies

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement

Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip

TV & Movies