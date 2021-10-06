Horrifying wooden spoon cleaning hack shows just how dirty the utensils get

6 October 2021, 12:14

The hack was shared to TikTok
The hack was shared to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@miss.clean.with.me

TikTokers have been left shocked by a new hack that cleans wooden spoons...

If you're struggling to remember the last time you gave your wooden spoons a deep clean, you may want to look away now...

A new video posted to TikTok has demonstrated a hack to cleaning the utensils, and many people have been left shocked by just how much grime they absorb.

TikTok user @miss.clean.with.me shared her hack to her followers, taking a wooden spoon and placing it in a glass of hot water.

While the spoon looked clean, a huge amount of old food and grime came off the spoon into the water.

The hack was shared on TikTok
The hack was shared on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@miss.clean.with.me
A huge amount of grime seemed to be absorbed by the water
A huge amount of grime seemed to be absorbed by the water. Picture: TikTok/@miss.clean.with.me

The video showed that a great deal of grime had settled at the bottom of the glass, as well as float up to the top.

She then swirled the spoon around in the glass, causing many food particles to move around in the water.

TikTok users were left horrified by the hack, with some vowing to throw away their wooden spoons.

The glass was filled with food particles from the spoon
The glass was filled with food particles from the spoon. Picture: TikTok/@miss.clean.with.me

One person wrote: "I'm not doing this to my years old wooden spoons. I don't wanna know."

Another added: "this is why I don't like cooking with wood."

The video creator revealed that she binned hers after making the video, and one person commented: "I think I'm going to do that to mine now."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We've rounded up some of the best beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021

Beer advent calendars for Christmas 2021: 5 of the best to buy

Christmas

A blind company is looking for 'professional sleepers'

Night shift workers can now get paid £500 to be a ‘professional sleeper’
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Sandro Paris

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her yellow and orange mini dress from Sandro Paris

Celebrities

A 'loophole' allows people to park on your driveway

The legal loophole that means strangers can park on your private driveway
Would you ask a parent to take their child out of a restaurant?

'I asked a mum with a screaming child to leave a restaurant because they were ruining my meal'

Trending on Heart

Maid was filmed in Canada

Where was Maid on Netflix filmed?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

Married at First Sight Australia's Cameron Dunne and Coco Stedman were caught in a cheating scandal

TV & Movies

Will there be a season 2 of Squid Game?

Squid Game fans think Netflix hinted at season two with cryptic Instagram post

TV & Movies

The couple shared their story on This Morning yesterday

Friends who broke legs after breaking into closed water park threaten legal action

TV & Movies

Bake Off was hit by more technical issues this week

Great British Bake Off fans baffled as show is forced off air by more technical errors

Great British Bake Off

Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened to Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne?

TV & Movies

Dotty Cotton's real name was revealed as Kirsty

EastEnders fans shocked as Dotty Cotton’s real name Kirsty is explained

TV & Movies

Darragh Ennis has tributed a former The Chase contestant

The Chase star Darragh Ennis leads tributes to former contestant after he tragically dies

The Chase

Joe Swash has gushed over his new daughter

Proud dad Joe Swash shares adorable tribute to new baby daughter and fiancé Stacey Solomon

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared these beautiful photos of her baby daughter

Stacey Solomon gives birth to baby girl at home at Pickle Cottage... on her birthday

Celebrities

Adele confirms new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus

Adele confirms release of new song 'Easy On Me' after six year hiatus

Celebrities

The Married at First Sight Australia experts

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 experts: Meet John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla

TV & Movies

Dancing On Ice full confirmed line-up

Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: the full confirmed line-up so far

TV & Movies

Beth Moore and Russell Duance were matched on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Beth Moore and Russell Duance?

TV & Movies

Will there be a season two of Squid Game?

Will there be a Squid Game season 2 on Netflix?

TV & Movies