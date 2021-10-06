Horrifying wooden spoon cleaning hack shows just how dirty the utensils get
6 October 2021, 12:14
TikTokers have been left shocked by a new hack that cleans wooden spoons...
If you're struggling to remember the last time you gave your wooden spoons a deep clean, you may want to look away now...
A new video posted to TikTok has demonstrated a hack to cleaning the utensils, and many people have been left shocked by just how much grime they absorb.
TikTok user @miss.clean.with.me shared her hack to her followers, taking a wooden spoon and placing it in a glass of hot water.
While the spoon looked clean, a huge amount of old food and grime came off the spoon into the water.
The video showed that a great deal of grime had settled at the bottom of the glass, as well as float up to the top.
She then swirled the spoon around in the glass, causing many food particles to move around in the water.
TikTok users were left horrified by the hack, with some vowing to throw away their wooden spoons.
One person wrote: "I'm not doing this to my years old wooden spoons. I don't wanna know."
Another added: "this is why I don't like cooking with wood."
The video creator revealed that she binned hers after making the video, and one person commented: "I think I'm going to do that to mine now."