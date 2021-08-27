Woman reveals how to clean your dirty jewellery with genius hack

The woman shared her clever hack to Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@home.with.leanne

A cleaning fanatic has shared a genius method that helps get your dirty jewellery looking shiny and clean...

We all know the struggle of our favourite rings, necklaces and rings getting caked in dirt after a few wears, but one woman has shared an easy way of removing the grime.

Leanne, who is from Australia, says her hack will get your jewellery 'naturally' sparkling again in minutes - and it couldn't be more simple.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted a video captioned: "When was the last time you cleaned your jewellery?"

She revealed a simple way you can clean your jewellery. Picture: Instagram/@home.with.leanne

She told her followers to put the jewellery in a bowl lined with aluminium foil, and sprinkle one tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda on it.

Leanne instructed her followers to then pour in boiling water from the kettle until the jewellery is covered.

She used bicarbonate of soda to clean her jewellery. Picture: Instagram/@home.with.leanne

All you need to do is add boiling water to the jewellery and bicarbonate of soda. Picture: Instagram/@home.with.leanne

The hack should get your jewellery looking sparkling again. Picture: Instagram/@home.with.leanne

She reveals you need to wait for five minutes, and then the jewellery should be sparkling clean once more.

Her followers rushed to comment their approval of the tip, with one writing: "Such a gorgeous tip Leanne."

Another added: "Super clever! I have done it with my silverware."

A third wrote: "Very interesting…must try this! I usually use beer but this seems much easier."