Hairdresser reveals we've been washing our hair wrong - and there's one area we always miss

1 November 2021, 11:56 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 14:45

A hairdresser has posted a video tutorial on the correct way to wash your hair...

For many of us, washing our hair is part of our daily routine - and it may have never occurred to you that you might be doing it wrong.

One hairdresser has opened up about the 'correct' way to clean your locks, and there's apparently one area many of us miss.

TikTok user @kamikirschbaum posted an instruction video on the best practice, revealing: "There’s honestly such an art to hair washing but we will start here.

She added that simply rubbing shampoo on your head won't get it clean, saying: "Do not wash your hair like this, just rubbing shampoo in and hoping for the best. It will leave your hair super dirty."

She said that carefully rubbing your scalp with your fingertips is the key to giving it a good wash, adding: "Wash like this.

"Use your fingertips to scrub that scalp. I always wash 2-3 times til I feel everything is squeaky clean."

And detailing the mistake that people often make, she revealed that you need to scrub the underneath of your hair - not just the top.

"You have to get underneath. This is the most forgotten part," she revealed.

Many people were shocked that not everyone washes their hair that way, with one writing: "Is this not common knowledge?"

Another admitted, however: "For everyone else hiding because you do it the first way, you're safe with me. I do it that way too."

