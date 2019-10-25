You can get a free Filoxenia Dinner at The Real Greek next week if your name is Helen or Alexander

25 October 2019, 14:43 | Updated: 25 October 2019, 16:02

Christmas has come early for the Helens and Alexanders of the world
Christmas has come early for the Helens and Alexanders of the world. Picture: The Real Greek

Anyone who shares a name with the two most famous Greeks, Helen of Troy and Alexander The Great, can have a free meal at the restaurant on Monday

If you like Greek food and are named either Alexander or Helen we have good news - because The Real Greek are giving away a free meal to anyone with those monikers next Monday (28 October).

Read more: Tesco's 12 Christmas sandwiches are about to drop - and there's a vegan option

The offer is available next Monday (28 October)
The offer is available next Monday (28 October). Picture: The Real Greek

To claim the offer, which is only available in their Soho, London, branch, all you have to do is pre-book and show some ID on arrival - and you'll be able to try the new Filoxenia Dinner Menu, absolutely free.

Read more: Aldi are selling a six litre bottle of Prosecco just in time for Christmas

Anyone named Helen or Alexander can eat for free at the Soho branch next week
Anyone named Helen or Alexander can eat for free at the Soho branch next week. Picture: The Real Greek

The Filoxenia Dinner Menu is normally priced at £12.95 per person and is a complete meal. Diners can mix and match four dishes from across almost the entire Main and Vegan menu, first selecting either Greek Flatbread or Crudités, then one Cold Meze, one Hot Meze / Grilled Meze and a dish from the Sides or Salads section.

*Terms and conditions apply. In order to claim, pre-booking is required for customers named Helen or Alexander, whilst showing proof of ID on arrival. Available from 5.00pm – 11.00pm on Monday 28th October only, at The Real Greek’s Soho site in London.

