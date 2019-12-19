This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight

19 December 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 11:53

Flight attendants use this hack to evaluate your state
Flight attendants use this hack to evaluate your state. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Spoiler: it’s got nothing to do withy your seat number.

In any job, there are certain hacks that are kept secret between staff in order to make their daily grind a lot easier.

And, as it turns out, working in the cabin crew of a flight is no different.

As staff onboard a flight have to deal with a variety of different customers, they have their own ways of working out who they’re serving on a flight before you’ve even take off.

This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight. Picture: Getty

According to a cabin crew member, they do this by asking to see your boarding card as you step onto the plane.

While we all thought this was a way for the air hosts to show us where we’re meant to be sitting, it turns out some of them have a completely different motive.

Myriam Mimi, a flight attendant for German airline Condor, shared on Quora that she asks for their boarding pass to evaluate whether a customer is drunk, drugged, sick, angry or even afraid.

She wrote: “That is extremely important as if I have the possibility to avoid any kind of troubles over the Atlantic, then I address it on ground.

“I say 'Hello, welcome on board', and I listen to how they respond."

A flight attendant revealed they are looking to assess your state as your board the flight
A flight attendant revealed they are looking to assess your state as your board the flight. Picture: Getty

Another person on the forum website commented that they do the same, using the welcoming moment to check how well a customer is.

They wrote: “I've had passengers board who look pasty and pale, deathly ill. We removed them; nobody wants their flu germs!"

We wonder what else they’re testing us with…

