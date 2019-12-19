This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight
19 December 2019, 11:49 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 11:53
Spoiler: it’s got nothing to do withy your seat number.
In any job, there are certain hacks that are kept secret between staff in order to make their daily grind a lot easier.
And, as it turns out, working in the cabin crew of a flight is no different.
READ MORE: Plane 'stank like a toilet' after parents changed toddler's nappy in cabin and made him wee in a plastic bottle
As staff onboard a flight have to deal with a variety of different customers, they have their own ways of working out who they’re serving on a flight before you’ve even take off.
According to a cabin crew member, they do this by asking to see your boarding card as you step onto the plane.
While we all thought this was a way for the air hosts to show us where we’re meant to be sitting, it turns out some of them have a completely different motive.
Myriam Mimi, a flight attendant for German airline Condor, shared on Quora that she asks for their boarding pass to evaluate whether a customer is drunk, drugged, sick, angry or even afraid.
She wrote: “That is extremely important as if I have the possibility to avoid any kind of troubles over the Atlantic, then I address it on ground.
“I say 'Hello, welcome on board', and I listen to how they respond."
Another person on the forum website commented that they do the same, using the welcoming moment to check how well a customer is.
They wrote: “I've had passengers board who look pasty and pale, deathly ill. We removed them; nobody wants their flu germs!"
We wonder what else they’re testing us with…
READ NOW: This easy hack using only a hanger will ensure a great night's sleep at every hotel