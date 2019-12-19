This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight

Flight attendants use this hack to evaluate your state.

By Alice Dear

Spoiler: it’s got nothing to do withy your seat number.

In any job, there are certain hacks that are kept secret between staff in order to make their daily grind a lot easier.

And, as it turns out, working in the cabin crew of a flight is no different.

As staff onboard a flight have to deal with a variety of different customers, they have their own ways of working out who they’re serving on a flight before you’ve even take off.

This is the real reason cabin crew ask to see your pass before you board a flight.

According to a cabin crew member, they do this by asking to see your boarding card as you step onto the plane.

While we all thought this was a way for the air hosts to show us where we’re meant to be sitting, it turns out some of them have a completely different motive.

Myriam Mimi, a flight attendant for German airline Condor, shared on Quora that she asks for their boarding pass to evaluate whether a customer is drunk, drugged, sick, angry or even afraid.

She wrote: “That is extremely important as if I have the possibility to avoid any kind of troubles over the Atlantic, then I address it on ground.

“I say 'Hello, welcome on board', and I listen to how they respond."

A flight attendant revealed they are looking to assess your state as your board the flight.

Another person on the forum website commented that they do the same, using the welcoming moment to check how well a customer is.

They wrote: “I've had passengers board who look pasty and pale, deathly ill. We removed them; nobody wants their flu germs!"

We wonder what else they’re testing us with…

