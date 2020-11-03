How to mark Remembrance Day at home and where to buy an official poppy online

3 November 2020, 12:24 | Updated: 3 November 2020, 12:27

Ways to honour Remembrance Sunday at home
Ways to honour Remembrance Sunday at home. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Here's how you can commemorate Remembrance Sunday during lockdown.

Remembrance Day is set to look very different this year, with parades and services sadly cancelled across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But while we might not be able to gather to honour those who gave their lives at war, that doesn’t mean we can’t still remember our soldiers from our own homes.

So here are a few ways you can mark the special day and support the Royal British Legion.

How to mark Remembrance Day at home:

Watch the national Service of Remembrance on TV

More than 10,000 people usually gather to pay their respects at the Cenotaph.

Thousands of people usually gather at the Cenotaph
Thousands of people usually gather at the Cenotaph. Picture: PA Images

But due to social distancing laws, the government has asked people to stay away.

The scaled down service will still be televised live on Remembrance Sunday 8th November on BBC1, ITV and Sky News.

Explore the virtual Field of Remembrance

The British Legion have created a Virtual Field of Remembrance on their website.

This lets you take a look at all the tributes other people have left, while you’ll also be able to leave your own message.

Take part in the Two Minute Silence

The Royal British Legion are encouraging people to mark the Two Minute Silence on their doorstep this year.

You can pause for two minutes at 11:00 a.m. on November 8th.

Boris Johnson laying a reef during Remembrance Day 2019
Boris Johnson laying a reef during Remembrance Day 2019. Picture: PA Images

Where to buy an official poppy online

In the lead up to Armistice Day, many people in Britain choose to commemorate by wearing poppies.

Normally, people can pick up their red poppy in public places like train stations and high streets, but there are still many ways to get your hands on one in time for 11 November.

If you are able to go to the supermarket, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda and Aldi are selling them in store.

The Royal British Legion also has an official Poppy Shop online where you can buy the flowers.

There are plenty of products to choose from, including the classic lapel paper poppy with a plastic stem, costing £2.

Other items include a car poppy, as well as a wooden Cross, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Aum, Secular Tribute, Star, or Crescent Moon.

You can also download a poppy poster for free from their website to show your support.

Amazon and eBay have partnered with the Royal British Legion and their official stores are selling metal pin badges and key rings.

100% of the profits from the Poppy Shop go towards funding the British Legion which supports the armed forces and their families.

Every year, around 40 million poppies are usually sold, so the charity is urging people to keep supporting the cause.

On the appeal website it says: “This year, as a result of Covid-19, many of our volunteers are understandably unable to assist, and reduced footfall in these areas means that our Poppy Appeal income is at real risk.

“Please support the Poppy Appeal in any way you can – without you we cannot provide the life changing support that our Armed Forces community needs and deserves.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Find out where your local food bank is

Where to find your local food bank and how the vouchers work

Some supermarkets have brought back rationing

Supermarkets reveal new food and loo roll rationing rules after lockdown panic buying
A train driver was saved by a huge whale sculpture

Metro train saved from 30ft drop by giant whale tail sculpture

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a mini dress on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy pleated mini dress from Scotch & Soda

Celebrities

Natalie Maree gave birth to quads after years of struggling to conceive

Mum gives birth to ‘miracle’ quadruplets after years of fertility struggles

Trending on Heart

Luis Troyano has passed away following a battle with cancer

Bake Off finalist Luis Troyano dies of oesophageal cancer aged 48

Great British Bake Off

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

Where are the cast of Dawson's Creek now?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby in tears over dementia sufferer's viral improvisation piano story

Holly Willoughby in tears over dementia sufferer's viral improvisation piano story

Celebrities

Alan's comments even confused Chaser Ann Hegerty

The Chase viewers stunned as contestant says theres's 'not much difference' between £200 and £2,000

TV & Movies

Victoria Pendleton is on Don't Rock The Boat

Who is Victoria Pendleton? Age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities

Aedan Duckworth has been recast in Hollyoaks

Hollyoaks recasts Ollie Morgans as Aedan Duckworth leaves

TV & Movies