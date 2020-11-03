How to mark Remembrance Day at home and where to buy an official poppy online

Ways to honour Remembrance Sunday at home. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images

Here's how you can commemorate Remembrance Sunday during lockdown.

Remembrance Day is set to look very different this year, with parades and services sadly cancelled across the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But while we might not be able to gather to honour those who gave their lives at war, that doesn’t mean we can’t still remember our soldiers from our own homes.

So here are a few ways you can mark the special day and support the Royal British Legion.

How to mark Remembrance Day at home:

Watch the national Service of Remembrance on TV

More than 10,000 people usually gather to pay their respects at the Cenotaph.

Thousands of people usually gather at the Cenotaph. Picture: PA Images

But due to social distancing laws, the government has asked people to stay away.

The scaled down service will still be televised live on Remembrance Sunday 8th November on BBC1, ITV and Sky News.

Explore the virtual Field of Remembrance

The British Legion have created a Virtual Field of Remembrance on their website.

This lets you take a look at all the tributes other people have left, while you’ll also be able to leave your own message.

Take part in the Two Minute Silence

The Royal British Legion are encouraging people to mark the Two Minute Silence on their doorstep this year.

You can pause for two minutes at 11:00 a.m. on November 8th.

Boris Johnson laying a reef during Remembrance Day 2019. Picture: PA Images

Where to buy an official poppy online

In the lead up to Armistice Day, many people in Britain choose to commemorate by wearing poppies.

Normally, people can pick up their red poppy in public places like train stations and high streets, but there are still many ways to get your hands on one in time for 11 November.

If you are able to go to the supermarket, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, Asda and Aldi are selling them in store.

The Royal British Legion also has an official Poppy Shop online where you can buy the flowers.

There are plenty of products to choose from, including the classic lapel paper poppy with a plastic stem, costing £2.

Other items include a car poppy, as well as a wooden Cross, Sikh Khanda, Hindu Aum, Secular Tribute, Star, or Crescent Moon.

You can also download a poppy poster for free from their website to show your support.

Amazon and eBay have partnered with the Royal British Legion and their official stores are selling metal pin badges and key rings.

100% of the profits from the Poppy Shop go towards funding the British Legion which supports the armed forces and their families.

Every year, around 40 million poppies are usually sold, so the charity is urging people to keep supporting the cause.

On the appeal website it says: “This year, as a result of Covid-19, many of our volunteers are understandably unable to assist, and reduced footfall in these areas means that our Poppy Appeal income is at real risk.

“Please support the Poppy Appeal in any way you can – without you we cannot provide the life changing support that our Armed Forces community needs and deserves.”