Residents living next to huge ‘poo pipe’ say they’re woken up by sewage being flushed

7 February 2023, 11:47 | Updated: 7 February 2023, 11:51

Residents say they are woken up to the sound of sewage
Residents say they are woken up to the sound of sewage. Picture: SWNS

Locals have said they are woken up by the sound of waste every morning, while their views are blocked by the pipe.

Residents who are living next to a huge sewage pipe have said they are woken up by the sound of human waste being flushed away.

The structure was built around a housing development in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire in November.

Due to a leak in the underground sewage network, the pipe was temporarily built just metres away from the homes of residents after a wave of complaints about foul smells.

As an apology for the inconvenience, Anglian Water sent local people food hampers and they were reassured it would be gone within a matter of weeks.

The sewage pipe was built above ground after a leak
The sewage pipe was built above ground after a leak. Picture: SWNS

But while the pipe should have been removed by March, residents are worried they will be left with the ‘poo pipe’ for months, with many being woken by the sound of waste being flushed away at night.

Firefighter Craig Rollason, 32, lives opposite the pipe with his wife Katie, 30, and their newborn baby son Harris.

“Due to the freezing weather last month, we’ve now been warned that it might not be taken down until May or June,” he said.

“Before the work started it really smelled bad which was because of the damaged pipe. We were glad it was getting sorted out but it’s been going on for a while now.

The waste pipe goes through the housing development
The waste pipe goes through the housing development. Picture: SWNS

“The pipe is a real eyesore and a hazard for us crossing the road because you have to step into the road and cars can drive up pretty fast.

“It can be pretty scary crossing the road when you’ve got a newborn baby with you.”

Another resident said: “It’s ridiculous to have to live like this. It makes me queasy thinking of all the poo floating past my front door.

“It was bad enough when we were told it would be in place until March, but now we’re looking at the pavement poo pipe being there until the summer. It doesn’t smell now because it’s winter but what happens if there’s another heatwave? It’ll be unbearable.”

Residents are furious that they can hear the sound of sewage
Residents are furious that they can hear the sound of sewage. Picture: SWNS

Tim Buckley, 31, added that the building work usually 'drowns out' the sound of the pipe during the day, but at night it's 'pretty loud'.

"You can hear the water and waste being flushed around in the pipe," he said, adding: "It is not a particularly pleasant thing to have to listen to when you're trying to relax in the evening."

Anglian Water have since said repairs should be completed by the end of next month, with a spokesperson saying: “Our teams are continuing work on the damaged sewer pipe on Ise Valley in Wellingborough.

Building work has been going on since November
Building work has been going on since November. Picture: SWNS

“We’ve been in close contact with all local residents throughout and know this work has been hugely disruptive for them – we’re sorry for this.

“We’d like to thank them for their ongoing patience and understanding - keeping their facilities running and protecting the environment is our top priority. They can rest assured that we’ll keep working with them and Bovis Homes until the repair is completed and things are back to normal.”

