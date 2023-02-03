‘I called my baby Pheart but people keep pronouncing it wrong’

3 February 2023, 12:11 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 12:33

Parents called their baby Pheart and it's gone viral
Parents called their baby Pheart and it's gone viral. Picture: Getty Images/Reddit

Parents have divided opinion after choosing an unusual name for their baby.

Picking a baby’s name can be one of the toughest decisions new parents have to make.

But one couple have gone viral after they decided to call their little one Pheart, which sounds suspiciously like something rude.

A snap of the baby was quickly shared on Reddit, with many questioning the reason behind the moniker.

"Little Baby Fart, such a mischief maker!,” the picture was captioned.

A picture of baby Pheart has been shared online
A picture of baby Pheart has been shared online. Picture: Reddit

Unsurprisingly, the photo received a lot of comments, with one person writing: "I genuinely cannot figure out how this came to pass.”

"I audibly laughed. I'd be unable to call this baby fart without dying laughing. Think of teachers, nurses etc,” another said.

When someone else asked what the name means, another user replied: "A slang term for phlatulence."

A fourth person said: "Omg I feel so bad cos I know this is a real little human who’s going to have to grow up with this name, but this post honestly made me howl.”

However, many people were quick to suggest it could be pronounced different.

An unusual baby name has gone viral
An unusual baby name has gone viral. Picture: Alamy

“It’s pronounced Heart. The p is silent,” said one person, another guessed: "Maybe its pronounced 'furt' or 'fay-art' or even like 'fair-t'... horrible spelling for any of those pronunciations.”

This comes after a midwife revealed the one baby name she cannot stand is Nevaeh.

In a message shared on a Quora forum, the former midwife replied to a questions which read: "What baby name screams 'my parents think they're classy but really have no taste?'"

She said: "Nevaeh - heaven backwards. I worked in the delivery suite of a hospital about five years ago.

An unusual baby name has been slammed online
An unusual baby name has been slammed online. Picture: Getty Images

“This was probably one of the most popular names and every single person who said that’s what the baby was going to be named genuinely believed they were picking something unique and special and none of us ever had the heart to tell them.

"Honestly, I never liked the name in the first place, I feel like naming a baby after somewhere people supposedly go when they die is just tempting fate."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Bobi has been named the world's oldest dog

Bobi the 30-year-old canine named world's oldest dog ever

Have you ever said this to your hairdresser?

'I'm a hairdresser and these are the client comments that make me wince'

Beauty

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy revealed she was homeschooling her daughter on the day of teacher strikes

EastEnders' Natalie Cassidy mum-shamed for homeschooling daughter during teacher strikes

Celebrities

Is there a baby name you are bored of hearing? [Stock Image]

'I'm a midwife and this is the one baby name I can't stand'

Parenting

A couple have decided to live on a cruise ship after finding it cheaper than their mortgage

Couple decide to live on cruise ship after finding it's cheaper than paying mortgage

Trending on Heart

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

Where Emmerdale star Rocky Marshall is now five years after Mark Bails character

TV & Movies

Mark Wright has shown off his incredible new bathroom

Mark Wright shows off incredible his and hers bathroom in £3.5M Essex mansion

Celebrities

Netflix has shared details about their anti-password sharing

Netflix reveal new anti-password sharing plan

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae has brought little Bambi home

Molly-Mae Hague reveals emotional moment she brings Bambi home for first time

Celebrities

Danny Dyer has revealed why he quit EastEnders

EastEnders star Danny Dyer says he quit soap because of viewing figures

TV & Movies

Dani Dyer has revealed she is having two girls

Dani Dyer reveals gender of identical twins in sweet photo

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed when she's due to give birth

Stacey Solomon reveals when she’ll give birth in sweet pregnancy update

Celebrities

Love Island 2023 bombshells

Love Island 2023: All of this year's new bombshells so far

TV & Movies

Love Island Casey on holiday

Love Island bombshell Casey O'Gorman: Where is he from, age and job

TV & Movies

Love Island bombshell Jordan in swimming pool

Love Island bombshell Jordan Odofin: Age, job and height revealed

TV & Movies

The best places to celebrate LGBT History Month

LGBT History Month: Best things to do around the UK to celebrate and educate

Fancy yourself a Disney expert?

Disney is searching for the UK's biggest fan with money-can't-buy prize

Martin Lewis has urged people to send two texts

Martin Lewis urges everyone with a mobile phone to send two texts to cut bills

Bradley Walsh earned millions last year

Bradley Walsh's huge earnings revealed as he raked in millions last year

Celebrities

When will Love Island 2023 finish?

How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

TV & Movies