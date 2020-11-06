List of restaurants that are staying open for takeaways and deliveries during lockdown in England

McDonald's. Burger King, Five Guys and Pizza Hut are all still open during the second lockdown in England.

England went into month-long lockdown this week, with all pubs and restaurants closing their doors to customers.

But while diners are no longer allowed to sit in their favourite dining spots, many chains are still offering takeaway food and delivery services.

Customers will have to pay a little extra for delivery services from the likes of Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

But here are a list of the places that are remaining open over lockdown:

Burger King

Customers can use the drive-thrus of many restaurants, as well as their takeaway and delivery services.

Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats all deliver Burger King, and diners can also use the click and collect service through its website.

McDonald’s

McDonald's is also staying open through lockdown number two, for takeaway, drive-thru and delivery services.

If you are heading to your local McDonald’s, you can use the self-service order screens or use the app to click and collect.

Nando’s

You can get Nando’s through Deliveroo, as well as ordering directly through Nando's website.

KFC

KFC also confirmed it is still doing takeaway and delivery through Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo.

You can also click and collect through the KFC app or use the drive thrus.

Wagamama

Wagamama will be keeping many of its branches open for click and collect and delivery services.

As well as ordering through the website, you can also get a delivery from Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Five Guys

Takeaways can be ordered through the Five Guys website and app, or delivery is done through Deliveroo.

Similar to a drive thru, Five Guys is also offering a ‘curbside’ collection service where customers order through the website and their food is brought to their car.

Other chains which are still open for takeaways during lockdown in England:

Caffe Nero

Costa Coffee

Domino’s

Franco Manca

Frankie & Benny’s

Fridays

Greggs

Leon

Papa John’s

Pret a Manger

Prezzo

Pizza Hut

Pizza Express

Shake Shack

Subway

Yo! Sushi

Zizzi

