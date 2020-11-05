Are garden centres open during lockdown in England?

Garden centres will remain open during lockdown. Picture: PA Images

Will garden centres stay open during the second lockdown in England? Here’s what we need to know…

England has now been plunged into a full month-long lockdown in a bid to stop rising coronavirus cases.

That means that only shops deemed ‘essential’ are allowed to stay open, while all hospitality including pubs and restaurants have been closed.

But are garden centres allowed to open? Here’s what we know…

Are garden centres open in the second lockdown?

Garden centres will be allowed to stay open under the new rules, which is different from the first lockdown back in March.

The Government’s official guidance, published on October 31, confirms: “Food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and other retailers providing essential goods and services can remain open.

“Essential retail should follow COVID-secure guidelines to protect customers, visitors and workers.”

Botanical gardens have been closed, however you are allowed to visit outdoor public places with the people you live with, or in your support bubble.

You can also meet outside with one person who is not in your household.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) issued a statement intending to keep its garden centres open “to ensure that people can continue to garden and grow plants, indoors and outdoors”.

They said: “The RHS is monitoring the situation closely and we are awaiting the publication of the regulations to further understand the impact of this announcement on our four RHS gardens.

“We hope very much that our gardens, which are a vital safe sanctuary for the mental and physical health of the members of public who visit them, will remain open and that we can still run Glow.

“We will be working closely with our partners in the sector to ensure that the RHS can continue to offer the opportunity to walk and enjoy fresh air in our gardens.

National Trusts are still open through lockdown. Picture: PA Images

“We would ensure that we have additional safety measures including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and limits on visitor volumes in place.”

Outdoor National Trust spaces are also still open to the public.

The organisation announced the news this week following the Government's announcement, saying: "We're pleased to be able to keep the outdoor spaces we care for open, including coast and countryside sites and car parks, as well as, gardens and parklands."

However, they did add that people should book their visit, especially over weekends, to avoid disappointment if it is overcrowded.

They also recommend visitors look at their website to find out about details of specific National Trust Parks.

