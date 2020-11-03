Where to find your local food bank and how the vouchers work

Find out where your local food bank is. Picture: Getty Images

Where is my local food bank and how do I get a food bank referral? Find out everything...

It’s a challenging time for many people at the moment, as England heads into a second lockdown.

But food banks across the UK will be staying open to support anyone who has difficulty buying enough food to feed themselves or their family.

Here’s everything you need to know about using food banks…

Where is my closest food bank?

There are more than 2,000 food banks in the UK, with around 1,200 run by the Trussell Trust and 900 by the Independent Food Aid Network UK.

Trussell Trust is providing essential food parcels through lockdown. Picture: PA Images

You can find your local food bank on the Trussell Trust website, which gives you the option to search your postcode.

The Independent Food Aid Network UK also has a map which will tell you where their 929 independent food banks are located.

Some food banks are operating a delivery service instead of opening to the public due to social distancing restrictions, so be sure to check online before you visit.

How do I get a food bank voucher?

The majority require a referral and food bank vouchers in order to use them.

You can be referred to a food bank by professionals such as doctors, health visitors, social workers or police.

You can find your closest food bank on the Trussell Trust website. Picture: PA Images

Your nearest Citizens Advice can help if you do not have contact with these professionals.

If you live in England or Wales, you can call Citizens Advice on their confidential free helpline on 0808 208 2138 (open Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm).

You will be asked about your circumstances, income and needs, in order for food banks to provide the right emergency food.

Once you have been given a voucher, you can exchange this for a minimum of three days’ emergency food.

You can get up to three vouchers at a time, giving you a total of nine days worth of food.

You might get a food bank referral if:

- You’ve been made redundant or have reduced working hours

- You have a low-income or are in debt

- A payment of benefit has been delayed

- You are turned down for a crisis loan

- Ill health

- Domestic abuse

What is included in a food parcel?

Food banks will provide food as well as essential non-food items like toiletries and hygiene products where they can.

The Trussell Trust works with nutritionists to ensure the food parcels contain at least three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced meals for individuals and families.

Their website states that a typical food parcel includes:

Cereal

Soup

Pasta

Rice

Tinned tomatoes/ pasta sauce

Lentils, beans and pulses

Tinned meat

Tinned vegetables

Tea/coffee

Tinned fruit

Biscuits

UHT milk

Fruit juice