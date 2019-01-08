Romantic Valentine's break ideas that are a stones throw from the UK

8 January 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 17:15

There are plenty of romantic destinations only a short flight away
There are plenty of romantic destinations only a short flight away. Picture: Getty/PA
Alice Westoby

By Alice Westoby

Valentine's Day is on a Thursday this year making it the perfect excuse for a long, romantic weekend away.

Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day with your other half or not, everyone loves a weekend away so why not use the fact that the 14th February is on a Thursday this year and extend your weekend.

We've rounded up the most romantic European destinations that are little over an hour's flight from the UK so you can jet off on a Thursday after work and make it back in time to head back to your desk on Monday.

Read more: These painfully honest Valentine's cards tell it exactly as it is!

  1. Galway, Ireland

    Galway is a stones throw away from the UK
    Galway is a stones throw away from the UK. Picture: PA/Getty

    There must be something magical about the Irish town of Galway to make hopeless romantic Ed Sheeran write a song about it.

    Explore the town's medieval history, explore its castles and ruins and visit the stunning nearby scenery at Lough Corrib.

    Great for outdoorsy couples.

  2. Brussels, Belgium

    Head over the English Channel to Brussels
    Head over the English Channel to Brussels. Picture: Getty

    Forgo the dodgy card shop chocolates for your loved one this Valentine's Day and whisk them away for the real deal in Brussels, Belgium.

    Eat and drink your weekend away and if you're feeling guilty, take a walk around the stunning Parc Du Cinquantenaire which is surrounded by museums and galleries.

    Great for foodies.

  3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Amsterdam is a bustling city come day or night
    Amsterdam is a bustling city come day or night. Picture: PA

    The canals of Venice are a little far away for a quick weekend break so why not stroll the canals of Amsterdam arm in arm with your better half instead?

    Take in the nightlife of the red light district, try the local beer at the Heineken Brewery or enjoy the beautiful blumen in the cities flowermarkets.

    Perfect for lively couples.

  4. Paris, France

    Paris is the ultimate city of love
    Paris is the ultimate city of love. Picture: Getty

    Predictably, Paris is the ultimate romantic destination but conveniently it's not far from the UK either.

    Walk along the Seine, climb Notre Dame de Paris and take in the views and have a smooch under the Eiffel Tower.

    Perfect for romantic couples.

  5. Luxembourg

    Luxembourg is a picture perfect romantic retreat
    Luxembourg is a picture perfect romantic retreat. Picture: PA

    Nestled between Belgium, France and and Germany Luxembourg is a picturesque little country full of rocky landscapes and dense forests.

    Luxebourg City, its capital, is postcard beautiful and filled with historical buildings to wander around.

    Perfect for culture vultures.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

David Beckham collection main asset

David Beckham clothing line Kent and Curwen: Must-have items from the Peaky Blinders inspired collection

Fashion

Would you quit using shampoo on your kids?

Mum hasn't washed her kids' hair for TWO YEARS... and says it's in perfect condition

Parenting

A think tank has discovered the true impact the policy change is having on families

By 2022 one in five families could lose their child benefits thanks to this policy

News

Some women are taking part in Janu-hairy this year

This is why women are doing 'Janu-HAIRY' - and refusing to shave off their body hair