Romantic Valentine's break ideas that are a stones throw from the UK
8 January 2019, 17:12 | Updated: 8 January 2019, 17:15
Valentine's Day is on a Thursday this year making it the perfect excuse for a long, romantic weekend away.
Whether you celebrate Valentine's Day with your other half or not, everyone loves a weekend away so why not use the fact that the 14th February is on a Thursday this year and extend your weekend.
We've rounded up the most romantic European destinations that are little over an hour's flight from the UK so you can jet off on a Thursday after work and make it back in time to head back to your desk on Monday.
Read more: These painfully honest Valentine's cards tell it exactly as it is!
-
Galway, Ireland
There must be something magical about the Irish town of Galway to make hopeless romantic Ed Sheeran write a song about it.
Explore the town's medieval history, explore its castles and ruins and visit the stunning nearby scenery at Lough Corrib.
Great for outdoorsy couples.
-
Brussels, Belgium
Forgo the dodgy card shop chocolates for your loved one this Valentine's Day and whisk them away for the real deal in Brussels, Belgium.
Eat and drink your weekend away and if you're feeling guilty, take a walk around the stunning Parc Du Cinquantenaire which is surrounded by museums and galleries.
Great for foodies.
-
Amsterdam, Netherlands
The canals of Venice are a little far away for a quick weekend break so why not stroll the canals of Amsterdam arm in arm with your better half instead?
Take in the nightlife of the red light district, try the local beer at the Heineken Brewery or enjoy the beautiful blumen in the cities flowermarkets.
Perfect for lively couples.
-
Paris, France
Predictably, Paris is the ultimate romantic destination but conveniently it's not far from the UK either.
Walk along the Seine, climb Notre Dame de Paris and take in the views and have a smooch under the Eiffel Tower.
Perfect for romantic couples.
-
Luxembourg
Nestled between Belgium, France and and Germany Luxembourg is a picturesque little country full of rocky landscapes and dense forests.
Luxebourg City, its capital, is postcard beautiful and filled with historical buildings to wander around.
Perfect for culture vultures.