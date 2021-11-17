There's now a pregnancy test you don't have to pee on

17 November 2021, 15:34

The pregnancy test gets results using just saliva
The pregnancy test gets results using just saliva. Picture: DPA/PA Images
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A new pregnancy test that can give an answer using saliva could soon be making its way to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A pregnancy test that doesn't require the user to pee on its stick could soon be available to buy.

SaliStick, which was developed by Jerusalem-based company Salignostics, is a saliva-based rapid pregnancy testing kit, that users need only insert into their mouth to get a result.

The product has successfully completed clinical and analytical trials in Israel, and it could soon receive approval from the European Union and the FDA, the Metro reports.

The test works by identifying the pregnancy hormone β-hCG in saliva, and it can work as early as the first day of a missed period.

Pregnancy tests usually give results using urine (stock image)
Pregnancy tests usually give results using urine (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Guy Krief, Salignostics’ co-founder, deputy CEO and director of business development, said: "Saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics for a variety of medical reasons. Quintessentially it is the only noninvasive, easy, and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses and even diseases.

The SalisStick has passed clinical trials in Israel
The SalisStick has passed clinical trials in Israel. Picture: DPA/PA Images

"We are delivering a product that completely removes the need for blood and urine samples when testing for pregnancy. With SaliStick, we hope to empower women by making the discovery of pregnancy more dignified and inclusive."

Currently, the only pregnancy tests available to women in this country are urine and blood tests.

