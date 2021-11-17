Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

17 November 2021, 10:09 | Updated: 17 November 2021, 10:14

A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image)
A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Wirral Animal Samaritans

A concerned pet owner has issued a warning after finding a blue sticker on her front door.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman from Merseyside has issued a warning to dog owners after finding a mysterious blue sticker stuck to her home.

She revealed that she believes dog thieves may be targeting homes with expensive dogs, and that the blue indicates she has a male pet.

Sharing a photo of the sticker, she wrote: "Woke up to this on my door this morning.

"Never had anything like it before. I've obviously posted on the Crimewatch group only for head up to pet owners and to see if anyone has had similar.

Dog owners have issued a warning about mysterious blue stickers they've found at their homes
Dog owners have issued a warning about mysterious blue stickers they've found at their homes. Picture: Wirral Animal Samaritans

"I've had a few sarcastic comments but as I've said I'm not usually one for all this but just find it a bit odd."

The woman added: "Both my dogs are male, one being worth a lot of money. Just wanted to let people know here in case is something to be concerned about."

As reported by Wales Online, other pet owners have been sharing similar stories after finding the stickers on their houses.

One woman in the Birkenhead area said: "I really just wanted to let people know before it's too late. It's disgusting how we have to live.

Dog owners have been warned to keep an eye out for the stickers
Dog owners have been warned to keep an eye out for the stickers. Picture: Getty

"Luckily I have a dog who wouldn't let anyone a foot near the door but who's saying he wouldn't get poisoned or something?

"I know it's far fetched but it happens and for what my new pups worth, it's easy for them. This pup is worth more than everything in my home."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Give the gift of relaxation, perfect skin and luxury this Christmas with these bath gift sets

Best bath gift sets of Christmas 2021

Shopping

Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

How to stay warm this winter without putting the heating on: Best blankets, hot water bottles and hoodies

Shopping

Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas

Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Christmas

As Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone marks 20 years since it was first released into theatres, we're testing how well you know the first film instalment

The ultimate Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone quiz

A hairdresser has revealed you should condition your hair first

Hairdresser reveals why you should always put conditioner on before shampoo

Trending on Heart

Danny Miller has quit Emmerdale after 13 years

Danny Miller quits Emmerdale after 13 years ahead of I'm A Celebrity stint

TV & Movies

The first Harry Potter film was released in 2001

Who will feature in the Harry Potter reunion?

TV & Movies

Grease productions have been cancelled in Australia

Schools cancel Grease production after students complain it's 'offensive'

TV & Movies

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Celebrities

There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: All the drama that happened after the show

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a string of photos of baby Rose smiling

Stacey Solomon emotional as she captures baby Rose smiling for the first time

Celebrities

The original cast of Harry Potter is reuniting

Harry Potter stars set to reunite for new TV special to mark 20th anniversary

TV & Movies

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

The MAFS reunion aired in Oz earlier this year

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Everything that happened in the explosive reunion

TV & Movies

Fans have spotted a seemingly x-rated scene in Disney classic Hercules

Hercules features very rude moment we all missed as children

TV & Movies

The Downton Abbey 2 trailer has been released

First Downton Abbey 2 trailer teases Violet Crawley's mysterious past

TV & Movies

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her autism diagnosis

Christine McGuiness explains how being autistic affects her relationship with Paddy

Celebrities

When does I'm A Celeb start on ITV?

When does I'm A Celeb 2021 start?

TV & Movies

EastEnders actress Heather Peace was on Corrie

EastEnders newcomer Heather Peace previously appeared in Emmerdale and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Holly and Phil were left in hysterics on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in hysterics as Miriam Margolyes passes wind on This Morning

This Morning