Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

A dog owner has issued a warning after spotting the sticker (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Wirral Animal Samaritans

A concerned pet owner has issued a warning after finding a blue sticker on her front door.

A woman from Merseyside has issued a warning to dog owners after finding a mysterious blue sticker stuck to her home.

She revealed that she believes dog thieves may be targeting homes with expensive dogs, and that the blue indicates she has a male pet.

Sharing a photo of the sticker, she wrote: "Woke up to this on my door this morning.

"Never had anything like it before. I've obviously posted on the Crimewatch group only for head up to pet owners and to see if anyone has had similar.

Dog owners have issued a warning about mysterious blue stickers they've found at their homes. Picture: Wirral Animal Samaritans

"I've had a few sarcastic comments but as I've said I'm not usually one for all this but just find it a bit odd."

The woman added: "Both my dogs are male, one being worth a lot of money. Just wanted to let people know here in case is something to be concerned about."

As reported by Wales Online, other pet owners have been sharing similar stories after finding the stickers on their houses.

One woman in the Birkenhead area said: "I really just wanted to let people know before it's too late. It's disgusting how we have to live.

Dog owners have been warned to keep an eye out for the stickers. Picture: Getty

"Luckily I have a dog who wouldn't let anyone a foot near the door but who's saying he wouldn't get poisoned or something?

"I know it's far fetched but it happens and for what my new pups worth, it's easy for them. This pup is worth more than everything in my home."