Public warned over scam where fraudsters imitate your friends and family’s voices

19 August 2019, 18:23

People are being warned over the new scam which could see fraudsters steal your money
People are being warned over the new scam which could see fraudsters steal your money. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new robocall scam is seeing criminals imitate people’s loved ones to trick them into sending cash.

People are being urged to be careful and wary of scammers on their phones who may be imitating their friends and family.

The fraudsters are said to be using deepfake audio technology, which allows them to edit someone’s voice into saying whatever they want.

Symantec, a cyber security firm, fell victim to the scam after three senior financial officers where tricked into sending money to the online crooks.

The scammers use your friends and family's voices to convince you to send money
The scammers use your friends and family's voices to convince you to send money. Picture: Getty

They did this by using technology to sound like the chief executive of the company, using recordings from their conferences and speeches.

Text-to-Speech specialist CereProc has now warned individuals that they could too be targeted, as well as large companies.

People have been warned the ways these scammers can get hold of yours or your friends and family’s voices is through online videos of you or them talking or even simply calling them and generating conversation.

CereProc's chief scientific officer, Matthew Aylett, told The Sun: “Deepfake audio can be weaponised by criminals and gangs to defraud victims and sabotage business activities through telemarketing.

One company has been targeted by the scammers
One company has been targeted by the scammers. Picture: Getty

"It’s a very real threat and there’s no solution at this time."

He went on: “By using deepfake audio to replicate a loved one’s voice, victims could be duped into sharing their bank account details or transferring money to a third party.

"This is especially concerning for the elderly, who aren’t as tech savvy as younger generations."

