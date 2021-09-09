September Lust List: What we're loving, buying and trying this month

Take a browse through our September lust list – everything you need for the move into autumn. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

As we edge towards autumn, we can't wait to update our wardrobes with cosy knits, but first we're going to squeeze as much fun out of the summer as possible!

Morrison's It's Good To Grow

Morrisons are helping kids get growing. Picture: Morrisons

Morrisons is giving away gardening equipment to schools to help children reconnect with nature, through their new It’s Good to Grow scheme.

Customers can collect tokens in their My Morrisons account, which can then be donated to a school of their choice to redeem equipment such as gardening tools, composting bins and seeds to get growing.

For more information and to register your school visit https://www.itsgoodtogrow.co.uk

Bacardi x Juici Jerk Caribbean BBQ kits

Enjoy a delicious Caribbean BBQ with pals. Picture: Bacardi

Bacardi Rum has teamed up with Juici Jerk to give the iconic British BBQ a Latin-Caribbean twist and transport your tastebuds to the tropics.

The limited-edition BBQ Kits let you enjoy the next few weeks of summer weather without any of the stress of planning.

Each kit contains fresh ingredients to create the ideal barbecue feast, plus a bottle of Bacardi Spiced and all the ingredients to mix up a delicious Bacardi Grilled Pineapple Swizzle cocktail.

Fire up the coals, as the BBQ kit menu features a selection of Latin-Caribbean themed barbecue food including jerk chicken tacos and sweet pepper chimichurri, and a bottle of limited edition Bacardi Spiced & Honey Sauce.

Like the sun, the kits aren't around for long. Order for delivery on either the 17th or 24th of September.

Where to buy: Juicijerk.com, £55

Oud Eclat perfume

Oud Eclat is a vivacious new scent from Miller Harris. Picture: Miller Harris

Oud is a note usually packed into the base of a scent with the other heavier notes but the Miller Harris fragrance experts have flipped the formula upside down for their new release.

It is a light airy perfume boosted by balsam which adds to the scent’s undeniable luminosity.

Where to buy: Miller Harris, eau de parfum 100ml, £160

Tequila Taproom

Jose Cuervo has curated the world's first tequila taproom, showing the versatility of Mexico's most famous spirit - and that it's more than just a shot, it can be the base of some delicious ice cold cocktails.

Served through taps (like you'd be served a pint of beer from), you can choose between Margaritas (Marg My Words), Tequila and Tonics (Mexican Dynamite), Palomas (Playa del Paloma) and more.

The taprooms are pop-up events, and will be in London and Bristol. To book visit @JoseCuervoUK

LONDON

46 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3EP

Friday 10th September, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday 11th September, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday 12th September, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

FREE, Aged 18+



BRISTOL

11-13 Stokes Croft, Bristol, BS1 3PY

Friday 17th September, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Saturday 18th September, 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Sunday 19th September, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

FREE, Aged 18+

Bed & Boursin

End the summer in the tastiest way imaginable! Picture: Boursin

We are still drooling thinking of the KFC hotel pop-up, but there's a new tasty staycation on our radars.

Boursin, garlicky and very indulgent French soft cheese has put its name to a very decadent bed and breakfast experience with lots of tasty twists.

The ‘Bed & Boursin’ experience is just a short drive from the beach in Suffolk, and is decked out in the brand's green and white hues. There's a gin palace in the garden, a swimming pool, and even a private chef!

Personally, it's the huge grazing table of Boursin and other delicious nibbles and the fully stocked cheese fridge which has really got us salivating!

Find out how to win a stay at Boursin.co.uk

Black Tower

The new Black Tower bottle designs are gorgeous. Picture: Black Tower

Black Tower’s Fruity White has an elegant sweetness which nods to vibrant orange, passionfruit, peach and pineapple with honey running through.

We'd say it was delicious to look at too, thanks to its beautiful new bottle design which brightens up any dining table.

If you're looking for a lighter way to enjoy Rosé, Black Tower’s B range means you can enjoy a lower calorie, lower alcohol glass of wine without compromising on taste.

At only 55 calories per 125ml glass, the B range contains over 30% less calories than standard 9.5% vol. wines, perfect when looking for something lighter to enjoy midweek.

See the Black Tower website for more information, but the wines are stocked nationwide.

Revamp Progloss Beach Big Waver

Create quick and easy bouncy beach waves with this triple barrel hair waver which creates beautiful S-shaped waves.

Simply clamp down a section of hair, hold for a few seconds and easily release for flawless beach inspired waves. The waver features a combination of ceramic and ionic technology to produce smooth, frizz-free hairstyles.

Featuring five adjustable temperature settings ranging from 120 ºC to 210 ºC and ultimate fast variable heat, this styling tool is suitable for different hair types and textures.



Where to buy: Amazon, £59.99

Progloss™ Deepform Straight & Style Blow Dry Brush

There’s no need to juggle a hair dryer and brush with this new gadget. The straightening air brush can create super-smooth styles with ease and works on both wet or dry hair.

It has three unique settings; Gentle Speed & Kind Heat Airflow (suitable for wet hair), Fast Speed & High Heat Airflow + Hot Brush Lower Heat (160ºC - suitable for wet hair) and Hot Brush High Heat (210ºC, no airflow - suitable for dry hair only).

The Deepform detangling bristles easily glide the brush through any knots in the hair, whilst the hot ceramic bristles create sleek and smooth hairstyles.

Where to buy: Amazon, £99.99



i heart Prosecco

Surprise your BFF with a personalised bottle of bubbles. Picture: i heart Prosecco

Surprise your bestie with a bottle of bubbles with a special personalised photo label.

Elegant and bubbly, i heart Prosecco is bursting with classic acacia flower aromas and delicate apple and peach flavours.

It comes delivered in its own fabulous gift box.

Where to buy: i heart Wines, £19.99

Rings from Fossil

These gorgeous turquoise rings will work with any look throughout September and beyond. Picture: PH

Buy now: Tranquil Summer Blue Brass Band Ring £39.00

Buy now: Tranquil Summer Turquoise Blue Stainless Steel Prestack Ring £35.00

Vegan Vitaskin B Range

Buy now: Vitaskin cleansers, moisturisers, masks and more From £12.00