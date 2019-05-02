Shape Magazine slammed for putting sports bras on kids as young as four

2 May 2019, 11:56

Two young girls were pictured wearing gym gear and working out
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The image was taken by photographer Renato Macassi who shared with the hashtags 'GirlsWhoSquat' and 'FitGirls'

A picture of two young girls has been shared by a fitness publication on their Instagram and have come under fire for the "inappropriate" content.

The image, taken by Fury Photography and shared by American fitness magazine SHAPE shows two girls, named Ava and Presley no older than four or five years old, 'working out' in full sports gear including a sports bra.

Readers have slammed the publication's decision to post the image, saying it made them "uncomfortable" and calling it "wrong".

One Instagram user named @jmsoderberg commented: "This makes me uncomfortable, they are way too young."

Another called @agawro said: "Why are you featuring little girls posed as grown women? This is gross".

Read more: Children's ball pits are contaminated and said to be filled with bacteria that can lead to sepsis among other diseases

An angry commenter called @smukumar added: "The only exercise they need is running and jumping and playing in the park. They are way too young to be in the gym.

"I am disturbed by the message you are sending across. Shame on you".

And @mama_agata said: "Sport bras and gym at 4 years old. Just wrong".

Perhaps the most disturbing part of the image is that the photographer Renato Macassi, or Fury Photography, has shared the image on his Instagram along with some questionable hashtags.

Among the many tags on the image were 'GirlsWhoSquat', 'GirlsWhoLift', 'FitGirls', 'Fitspo' and 'Bodybuilding'.

SHAPE have been contacted for comment by Heart.co.uk.

