This shopping system allows you to pick if you want assistance or not with the colour of your basket

6 November 2019, 13:31 | Updated: 6 November 2019, 13:48

People are obsessed with the clever and helpful idea, and are encouraging all shops to do the same. Picture: Getty/Facebook
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Internet has hailed the basket technique “brilliant” as they call for all stores to instal them.

A picture of a store’s shopping basket system has gone viral.

The store, which appears to be a Sephora, has two options for customers when they go to pick up a basket; red means you want to be assisted, black means you want to shop alone.

READ MORE: People who hate small talk can now book a silent hair appointment

The picture appears to have first been shared by New Zealand blogger Shannon Harris, and has now surfaced on Twitter.

People are obsessed with the clever and helpful idea, and are encouraging all shops to follow.

The Internet has hailed the basket technique as “brilliant”. Picture: Twitter

One person wrote online: “How does every store not do this? This is brilliant”, while another added: “We need this where I work. It's so awkward having a manager glare at you for not speaking to a customer and have customers glare at you for not leaving them alone.”

People believe that by having the system installed in all stores, it would mean they would have a more “enjoyable shopping experience”.

Others, however, have been quick to point out certain worrying issues these baskets could create for stores and staff.

One person pointed out that the people who pick the red basket will end up being hounded by staff, while the change could result in less staff in stores, and for the remaining staff, potentially less hours.

Also, pointed out by many people, the black baskets could increase theft.

But you can be the judge!

