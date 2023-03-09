Aldi shoppers furious as staff start checking bags for stolen goods

Aldi customers are not happy about the new rules being put in place in some stores. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Aldi have tightened their security measures in some stores due to issues with shoplifting.

Aldi shoppers have been left furious after the supermarket chain bought in new measures to help combat theft in stores.

The company have confirmed that in areas with local issues of theft customers' shopping bags are being checked by staff to make sure they haven't stolen anything.

While they have made it clear that staff should only be checking shopping bags for stolen goods, one customer has claimed that she was told they had to search her personal handbag.

According to Manchester Evening News, a shopper took to Facebook to complain about an incident where she was refused service after failing to allow staff to check her handbag.

Aldi have said that some stores will be having staff check shopping bags in a bid to stop shoplifting. Picture: Alamy

She explained: "I got asked in my local Aldi this morning as I was going through the till, if she (the cashier) could look in my bag.

"I asked why and was told they're checking everyone's bags at the till because they have a shoplifting problem. I refused and was told she couldn't serve me then."

She continued: "I have nothing to hide but I resent having to prove I'm innocent to do my shopping.

"I'm an ex store detective, do they really think bags are the only place goods can be hidden in anyway.

"As private property they can do what they like as we're invited in to shop with them, but that doesn't excuse this ridiculous behaviour.

"Will go back tomorrow with several shopping bags with other items in from other shops and see what they make of that. They need to address their own leakage issues by having a proper security policy and not annoy their shoppers by making them all feel like dishonest people just doing their shopping."

One shopper has claimed staff requested to check her handbag. Picture: Alamy

Aldi shoppers have agreed that the woman was right to not let staff check her bag, while others are furious at the idea that their shopping bags could be checked at all.

One customer wrote: "Wouldn't let them go through my bags. Nothing to hide but not being treated like I have."

Others, however, have shared their positive feedback on the new rules, with one posting: "Crack on I say. Got nothing to hide so why not? If it helps keep prices down go for it."

Another added: "As a deterrent to shoplifters, I think it’s fine. I do not want to subsidise other people’s shopping."

