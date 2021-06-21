Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021
21 June 2021, 16:50
Here's our helpful guide to all the best deals and offers on gaming accessories right now.
It's officially Amazon Prime Day here in the UK, and the online marketplace is offering thousands of fantastic deals for savvy shoppers.
Included in its offering is a wide range of gaming accessories are headsets, chairs, keyboards, speakers, screens and more.
But if you want the best deals, you're going to have to act fast - the shopping extravaganza only lasts until June 22.
Luckily for you, we've selected some of the best Prime Day deals on gaming accessories to help you bag the best offers.
So, bookmark this page and keep up-to-date with our live Prime Day 2021 coverage.
1. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop
Original price: £799.99
Discount: 20% off
Prime Day price: £639.99
2. Pacrate Gaming Headset
Original price: £26.99
Discount: 62% off - lightning deal
Prime Day price: £18.81
3. ONIKUMA Pink Gaming Headset With Ears
Original price: £42.99
Discount: 7% off
Prime Day price: £39.99
4. PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Original price: £112.13
Discount: 29% off
Prime Day price: £79.99
5. Just Dance for Nintendo Switch
Original price: £49.99
Discount: 52% off
Prime Day price: £23.99
6. EasySMX Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
Original price: £19.99
Discount: 40% off
Prime Day price: £11.99
7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One/Series X)
Original price: £57.99
Discount: 49% off
Prime Day price: £29.49
8. GTPLAYER Gaming Chair
Original price: £123.99
Discount: 19% off
Prime Day price: £99.99
9. HP X24iH 24" Gaming Monitor
Original price: £189.99
Discount: 21% off
Prime Day price: £149.99
10. TONOR PC Microphone
Original price: £42.99
Discount: 48% off
Prime Day price: £22.43
11. Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse
Original price: £34.99
Discount: 51% off
Prime Day price: £16.98
12. Ineonlife Game Neon Signs Neon Light
Original price: £37.99
Discount: 8% off
Prime Day price: £34.99