Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals for 2021. Picture: Amazon

By Emma Clarke

Here's our helpful guide to all the best deals and offers on gaming accessories right now.

It's officially Amazon Prime Day here in the UK, and the online marketplace is offering thousands of fantastic deals for savvy shoppers.

Included in its offering is a wide range of gaming accessories are headsets, chairs, keyboards, speakers, screens and more.

But if you want the best deals, you're going to have to act fast - the shopping extravaganza only lasts until June 22.

Luckily for you, we've selected some of the best Prime Day deals on gaming accessories to help you bag the best offers.

So, bookmark this page and keep up-to-date with our live Prime Day 2021 coverage.

READ MORE: The best tech deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop. Picture: Lenovo

1. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop

Original price: £799.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £639.99

Buy here

Pacrate Gaming Headset. Picture: Pacrate

2. Pacrate Gaming Headset

Original price: £26.99

Discount: 62% off - lightning deal

Prime Day price: £18.81

Buy here

ONIKUMA Pink Gaming Headset. Picture: ONIKUMA

3. ONIKUMA Pink Gaming Headset With Ears

Original price: £42.99

Discount: 7% off

Prime Day price: £39.99

Buy here

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Picture: PS5

4. PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller + Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original price: £112.13

Discount: 29% off

Prime Day price: £79.99

Buy here

Just Dance for Nintendo Switch. Picture: Nintendo

5. Just Dance for Nintendo Switch

Original price: £49.99

Discount: 52% off

Prime Day price: £23.99

Buy here

EasySMX Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. Picture: EasySMX

6. EasySMX Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

Original price: £19.99

Discount: 40% off

Prime Day price: £11.99

Buy here

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One/Series X). Picture: XBox

7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Xbox One/Series X)

Original price: £57.99

Discount: 49% off

Prime Day price: £29.49

Buy here

TPLAYER Gaming Chair. Picture: TPLAYER

8. GTPLAYER Gaming Chair

Original price: £123.99

Discount: 19% off

Prime Day price: £99.99

Buy here

HP X24iH 24" Gaming Monitor. Picture: HP

9. HP X24iH 24" Gaming Monitor

Original price: £189.99

Discount: 21% off

Prime Day price: £149.99

Buy here

TONOR PC Microphone. Picture: TONOR

10. TONOR PC Microphone

Original price: £42.99

Discount: 48% off

Prime Day price: £22.43

Buy here

Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse. Picture: Logitech

11. Logitech G203 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Mouse

Original price: £34.99

Discount: 51% off

Prime Day price: £16.98

Buy here

Ineonlife Game Neon Signs Neon Light. Picture: Ineonlife

12. Ineonlife Game Neon Signs Neon Light

Original price: £37.99

Discount: 8% off

Prime Day price: £34.99

Buy here