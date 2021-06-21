Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021. Picture: Amazon

From video game consoles and TVs, to headphones, monitors and more - there's loads on offer this Amazon Prime Day.

Each year, Amazon offers exclusive deals and offers to its Prime members, as part of Amazon Prime Day.

Running over a two-day period, Prime Day encompasses everything from own-brand devices, such as Kindles, smart speakers and Ring doorbells, to beauty products, homeware items and more.

But while there are loads of great deals across the board, some of the best bargains come in the tech department.

Read on for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021 - or follow our live blog here.

TVs

Sony Bravia KD49XH81 49" LED 4K Ultra HD TV. Picture: Sony

Sony Bravia KD49XH81 49" LED 4K Ultra HD TV

Original price: £578.00

Discount: 8% off

Prime Day price: £529.00

Buy here

Samsung 65" AU9000 Crystal Ultra HD HDR Smart 4K TV. Picture: Samsung

Samsung 65" AU9000 Crystal Ultra HD HDR Smart 4K TV

Original price: £952.99

Discount: 10% off

Prime Day price: £899.00

Buy here

LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65 INCH Smart 4K UHD TV. Picture: LG

LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65 INCH Smart 4K UHD TV

Original price: £699.00

Discount: 10% off

Prime Day price: £629.00

Buy here

Apple TV (4th Gen, 32GB). Picture: Apple

Apple TV (4th Gen, 32GB)

Original price: £129.00

Discount: 14% off

Prime Day price: £119.00

Buy here

Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones. Picture: Beats

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Original price: £299.00

Discount: 52% off

Prime Day price: £144.99

Buy here

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic. Picture: Sony

Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic

Original price: £163.32

Discount: 41% off

Prime Day price: £129.99

Buy here

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones. Picture: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones

Original price: £133.00

Discount: 44% off

Prime Day price: £89.00

Buy here

ENACFIRE Wireless Headphones, A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. Picture: Enacfire

ENACFIRE Wireless Headphones, A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds

Original price: £49.99

Discount: 35% off - lightning deal!

Prime Day price: £32.50

Buy here

Speakers

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System. Picture: Bose

Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System

Original price: £239.95

Discount: 37% off

Prime Day price: £149.99

Buy here

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen). Picture: Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Original price: £49.99

Discount: 50% off

Prime Day price: £24.99

Buy here

Bose Portable Smart Speaker. Picture: Bose

Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Original price: £289.99

Discount: 32% off

Prime Day price: £224.99

Buy here

Laptops & Tablets

Amazon Fire HD8 Kids. Picture: Amazon

Amazon Fire HD8 Kids

Original price: £139.99

Discount: 50% off

Prime Day price: £69.99

Buy here

HUAWEI MateBook 13 2020 - 13" Laptop. Picture: HUAWEI

HUAWEI MateBook 13 2020 - 13" Laptop

Original price: £789.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £629.99

Buy here

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Ultra-Thin 12.4” Laptop. Picture: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Ultra-Thin 12.4” Laptop

Original price: £679.00

Discount: 17% off

Prime Day price: £579.00

Buy here

ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363JA 13.3" Full HD 300nits Touchscreen Convertible Laptop. Picture: ASUS

ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363JA 13.3" Full HD 300nits Touchscreen Convertible Laptop

Original price: £799.99

Discount: 13% off

Prime Day price: £699.99

Buy here

Home Security

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen). Picture: Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen)

Original price: £219.00

Discount: 41% off

Prime Day price: £129.00

Buy here

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring video doorbell

Original price: £128.99

Discount: 61% off

Prime Day price: £49.99

Buy here

Smart Watches

Apple Watch (Series 6). Picture: Apple

Apple Watch (Series 6)

Original price: £409.00

Discount: 12% off

Prime Day price: £359.00

Buy here

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker. Picture: Fit Bit

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Original price: £89.99

Discount: 28% off

Prime Day price: £64.99

Buy here