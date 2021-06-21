Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021
21 June 2021, 10:19 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 12:09
From video game consoles and TVs, to headphones, monitors and more - there's loads on offer this Amazon Prime Day.
Each year, Amazon offers exclusive deals and offers to its Prime members, as part of Amazon Prime Day.
Running over a two-day period, Prime Day encompasses everything from own-brand devices, such as Kindles, smart speakers and Ring doorbells, to beauty products, homeware items and more.
But while there are loads of great deals across the board, some of the best bargains come in the tech department.
Read on for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021 - or follow our live blog here.
TVs
Sony Bravia KD49XH81 49" LED 4K Ultra HD TV
Original price: £578.00
Discount: 8% off
Prime Day price: £529.00
Samsung 65" AU9000 Crystal Ultra HD HDR Smart 4K TV
Original price: £952.99
Discount: 10% off
Prime Day price: £899.00
LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65 INCH Smart 4K UHD TV
Original price: £699.00
Discount: 10% off
Prime Day price: £629.00
READ: Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic
Apple TV (4th Gen, 32GB)
Original price: £129.00
Discount: 14% off
Prime Day price: £119.00
Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Original price: £299.00
Discount: 52% off
Prime Day price: £144.99
Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Mic
Original price: £163.32
Discount: 41% off
Prime Day price: £129.99
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones
Original price: £133.00
Discount: 44% off
Prime Day price: £89.00
ENACFIRE Wireless Headphones, A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds
Original price: £49.99
Discount: 35% off - lightning deal!
Prime Day price: £32.50
Speakers
Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System
Original price: £239.95
Discount: 37% off
Prime Day price: £149.99
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Original price: £49.99
Discount: 50% off
Prime Day price: £24.99
Bose Portable Smart Speaker
Original price: £289.99
Discount: 32% off
Prime Day price: £224.99
READ: Amazon Echo Dot deals: The best smart speaker offers and discounts for Prime Day 2021
Laptops & Tablets
Amazon Fire HD8 Kids
Original price: £139.99
Discount: 50% off
Prime Day price: £69.99
HUAWEI MateBook 13 2020 - 13" Laptop
Original price: £789.99
Discount: 20% off
Prime Day price: £629.99
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Ultra-Thin 12.4” Laptop
Original price: £679.00
Discount: 17% off
Prime Day price: £579.00
ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363JA 13.3" Full HD 300nits Touchscreen Convertible Laptop
Original price: £799.99
Discount: 13% off
Prime Day price: £699.99
Home Security
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen)
Original price: £219.00
Discount: 41% off
Prime Day price: £129.00
READ: Amazon Ring & Blink deals: The best home security offers for Prime Day 2021
Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring video doorbell
Original price: £128.99
Discount: 61% off
Prime Day price: £49.99
Smart Watches
Apple Watch (Series 6)
Original price: £409.00
Discount: 12% off
Prime Day price: £359.00
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Original price: £89.99
Discount: 28% off
Prime Day price: £64.99