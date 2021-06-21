Amazon Ring & Blink deals: The best home security offers for Prime Day 2021

By Emma Clarke

If you're looking to improve the safety of your home, Amazon is offering some great deals on its Ring doorbells and Blink security systems this Prime Day.

In recent years, Amazon has stepped up its own-brand offering, introducing a wide range of tech and devices for its customers.

Among some of the more recent additions is Amazon's home security range, including Ring doorbells and Blink security systems.

Read on to find out more about each product, and for the best deals on Prime Day 2021.

What is Amazon Ring?

Amazon's Ring is a high-tech video doorbell system with HD footage and advanced motion detection.

Not only does it enable you to see who's at the door, it records and has a two-way audio function, meaning if you have any deliveries due or an unexpected visitor, you can chat to the postman or let your guest know you're not home at that time.

What is Amazon Blink?

Amazon Blink, meanwhile, is a more basic home security camera network, that can support up to 10 cameras.

It, too, can support video and store footage (you may need to buy an additional USB flash drive or cloud storage), and there are indoor cameras available with two-way audio.

The best Ring & Blink Prime Day deals for 2021

Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring video doorbell. Picture: Amazon

1. Amazon Echo Show 5 and Ring video doorbell

Description: This amazing bundle combines Amazon's hugely popular Ring doorbell and the Echo Show 5, enabling you to monitor your home and see your guests on-screen.

Original price: £128.99

Discount: 61% off

Prime Day price: £49.99

Amazon Ring Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Picture: Amazon

2. Amazon Ring Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Description: This is another great combo for Prime customers, which has a whopping 49% off.

Original price: £88.99

Discount: 49% off

Prime Day price: £45.00

Blink Outdoor. Picture: Amazon

3. Blink Outdoor

Description: This wire-free, battery-powered HD security camera enables you to monitor your home day or night. Complete with infrared night vision, the Blink Outdoor has a two-year battery life and is designed to withstand the elements.

Original price: £99.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £54.99

Amazon Blink Indoor. Picture: Amazon

4. Blink Indoor

Description: Comes with a two-year battery life, customisable motion alerts and two-way audio.

Original price: £79.99

Discount: 44% off

Prime Day price: £44.99

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen). Picture: Amazon

5. Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen)

Description: This kit comes with a base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor and range extender.

Original price: £219.00

Discount: 41% off

Prime Day price: £129.00

Amazon Blink Mini. Picture: Amazon

6. Blink Mini

Description: The Blink Mini is an indoor, 1080p HD security camera with motion detection and two-way audio. Set up takes just a few minutes and you can use it to help protect your home or watch your dog while you pop out.

Original price: £34.99

Discount: 37% off

Prime Day price: £21.99

Ring Spotlight Camera. Picture: Amazon

7. Ring Spotlight Camera

Description: With customisable motion detection, two-way audio and a remote activity siren, this Ring Spotlight Camera is wired and easily fixes onto the wall.

Original price: £179.99

Discount: 34% off

Prime Day price: £119.00

