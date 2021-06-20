Amazon Echo Dot deals: The best smart speaker offers and discounts for Prime Day 2021

20 June 2021, 14:21

By Emma Clarke

The Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker can not only play music and answer requests and queries via its Alexa personal assistant, you can hook it up to other devices for a seamless digital experience.

Amazon Prime Day has almost arrived in the UK - promising thousands of deals on technology, homeware, beauty products and more.

Part of the shopping extravaganza is discounts on Amazon own-brand devices, including Kindles, Ring doorbells, Fire sticks and, of course, its range of smart speakers.

In fact, the online marketplace has already slashed prices on many of its smart speakers and devices ahead of the event, which takes place between June 21-June 22.

The best Amazon Echo Dot and Echo deals this Prime Day:

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently on offer as part of Prime Day 2021
The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is currently on offer as part of Prime Day 2021. Picture: Amazon

1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Description: Available in charcoal, heather grey, plum or sandstone, this compact smart speaker is the most popular on Amazon. You can stream music via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and more, and its fabric covering allows for a rich, better sound.

Original price: £39.99

Discount: 50% off

Prime Day price: £19.99

Buy here

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen). Picture: Amazon

2. Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Description: Connect your entire home with this aesthetically-pleasing smart speaker and control your lights, TV, music and more at the touch of a button.

Original price: £49.99

Discount: 50% off

Prime Day price: £24.99

Buy here

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (4th Gen). Picture: Amazon

3. Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (4th Gen)

Description: In addition to all the features mentioned above, this smart speaker comes with an LED clock display - perfect for your bedside table.

Original price: £59.99

Discount: 42% off

Prime Day price: £34.99

Buy here

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)
Amazon Echo (4th Gen). Picture: Amazon

4. Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Description: This smart speaker comes in charcoal, glacier white, twilight blue or red. It features voice control, has great sound for your music and won't take up precious surface space.

Original price: £89.99

Discount: 39% off

Prime Day price: £54.99

Buy here

What is the difference between an Echo Dot and an Echo smart speaker?

Some of the most notable differences include the price, size and weight. The Echo Dot is a lot smaller, but still packs a lot of punch. Owing to its reduced size, though, it comes with a more modest price tag and is more compact, allowing it to discretely fit in any room.

