When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Key dates and the best deals and offers to look out for

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is right around the corner. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner - promising great deals and offers on everything from tech gadgets and homeware, to beauty items and more!

Each year, Amazon offers Prime customers exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.

First set up in 2015, Prime Day has since become a highlight in many consumers' diaries.

Initially designed to boost sales over the summer slump, last year the online retail giant reported a whopping 45.2% uplift on sales from the previous year, with $10.4billion-worth (£7.37billion) of goods bought globally.

The 48-hour event will see prices slashed on a number of tech gadgets, homeware and beauty items and more.

This year's Prime Day will see a big push towards smaller brands and businesses, for example, Prime customers are being offered £10 credit to use on items from small to medium-sized UK businesses between 7-20 June.

The online marketplace has also pledged to donate five per cent of customers' first Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity, through its AmazonSmile initiative.

Here, we take a look at what deals to expect for Prime Day 2021 - and exactly when the offers start.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

This year's shopping spree kicks off on Monday, June 21 and will run until Tuesday 22.

How do I sign up to Amazon Prime?

It's simple!

You can choose from a monthly subscription, which costs £7.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual membership costing £79. Sign up here.

As well as enjoying perks like same-day delivery, access to Prime Video titles and over 800,000 free e-books, members can use Amazon Music and will get exclusive Prime Day deals.

You also have the option of setting up a 30-day free trial - cancel anytime before the month is up and you will not be charged.

Amazon Prime Day shopping tips and tricks

Add items to your basket ahead of the event - that way you can snap up the items you desire before they sell out or offers end. It also means you avoid adding unnecessary items to your cart (we're all guilty of it!).

- that way you can snap up the items you desire before they sell out or offers end. It also means you avoid adding unnecessary items to your cart (we're all guilty of it!). Make sure you're actually getting a good deal - it's easy to be enticed by percentage signs and capital letters, but make sure the items you are purchasing are actually on offer. It's advisable to take a look ahead of the event, to see what the recommended retail price is and to compare it with offers on Prime Day.

- it's easy to be enticed by percentage signs and capital letters, but make sure the items you are purchasing are actually on offer. It's advisable to take a look ahead of the event, to see what the recommended retail price is and to compare it with offers on Prime Day. Download the Amazon app - it's super easy to use and will enable you to track Lightning Deals at the tip of your finger.

What are Lightning Deals and Deals of the Day?

As the name suggests, Lightning Deals are flash sales that are available for a short and fixed amount of time. There's often limited stock available, so be sure to act fast!

Deals of the Day, on the other hand, are spotlight deals on specific items and products that are valid for the whole day.

What are the best Prime Day deals to look out for?

Last year, the best tech deals included Amazon's own-brand items - such as the Echo Dot, Kindles and Fire HDMI sticks.

Other great tech discounts included smart TVs and headphones.

In terms of homeware deals, customers enjoyed great savings on coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, tower fans and more.

It's never just obscure brands that offer discounts on Prime Day - some big names in the mix include Oral-B, Beats, Marshall, Phillips, LG, Ray-Ban and more.

Early Prime Day deals in the UK:

As Prime Day veterans will know, Amazon often creates deals and offers before the official event.

Prime Video - Customers can enjoy 50% off TV shows and movies to rent or buy through the streaming service.

Amazon Music - Access four months of free listening, with unlimited access to over 70million ad-free tracks and podcasts.

Amazon devices - Between June 7-22 June, Prime members can save up to 50% on own-brand devices, including Ring, Kindles, Echo and Fire TV.

Audible - Enjoy three months of membership for just 99p, from now until June 22.

Prime Gaming - Again until June 22, Prime members can access Battlefield 4 - which is normally priced at £17.99 - for free.