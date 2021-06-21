Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo

Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo. Picture: Samsung/ASUS/Microsoft

By Emma Clarke

Amazon is currently offering a wide range of discounts and deals on brands like Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy and ASUS this Prime Day!

Whether you're wanting to trade in your old laptop for a newer model, or your teenager is heading off to university soon, you can bag yourself a really great deal with Amazon Prime Day.

Don't know where to begin? Fret not! Here's our guide to some of the best deals, discounts and offers on laptops and tablets this Prime Day.

READ MORE: The best Amazon Prime Day deals on Echo Dot smart speakers

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals for 2021

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 Laptop, Full View 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC. Picture: HUAWEI

1. HUAWEI MateBook D 14 Laptop, Full View 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC

Original price: £749.99

Discount: 29% off

Prime Day price: £529.99

Buy here

HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1012na 14" Full HD Touch Screen Convertible Laptop. Picture: HP

2. HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1012na 14" Full HD Touch Screen Convertible Laptop

Original price: £479.99

Discount: 21% off

Prime Day price: £379.99

Buy here

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Tablet. Picture: Microsoft

3. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" Tablet

Original price: £899.00

Discount: 28% off

Prime Day price: £649.00

Buy here

Amazon Fire HD8. Picture: Amazon

4. Amazon Fire HD8

Original price: £89.99

Discount: 56% off

Prime Day price: £39.99

Buy here

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Ultra-Thin 12.4” Laptop. Picture: Microsoft

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Ultra-Thin 12.4” Laptop

Original price: £679.00

Discount: 17% off

Prime Day price: £579.00

Buy here

READ MORE

ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363JA 13.3" Full HD 300nits Touchscreen Convertible Laptop. Picture: ASUS

6. ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363JA 13.3" Full HD 300nits Touchscreen Convertible Laptop

Original price: £799.99

Discount: 13% off

Prime Day price: £699.99

Buy here

Amazon Fire HD8 + Standing Case & Screen Protector. Picture: Amazon

7. Amazon Fire HD8 + Standing Case & Screen Protector

Original price: £132.97

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £72.97

Buy here

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro. Picture: Amazon

8. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro

Original price: £99.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £54.99

Buy here

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3 Inch FHD Gaming Laptop. Picture: Lenovo

9. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop

Original price: £799.99

Discount: 20% off

Prime Day price: £639.99

Buy here

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet. Picture: Samsung

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet

Original price: £219.00

Discount: 23% off

Prime Day price: £168.00

Buy here