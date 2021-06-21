Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals 2021: From ASUS to Lenovo
21 June 2021, 13:16 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 13:19
Amazon is currently offering a wide range of discounts and deals on brands like Lenovo, Samsung Galaxy and ASUS this Prime Day!
Whether you're wanting to trade in your old laptop for a newer model, or your teenager is heading off to university soon, you can bag yourself a really great deal with Amazon Prime Day.
Don't know where to begin? Fret not! Here's our guide to some of the best deals, discounts and offers on laptops and tablets this Prime Day.
Best Amazon Prime Day laptop & tablet deals for 2021
1. HUAWEI MateBook D 14 Laptop, Full View 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC
Original price: £749.99
Discount: 29% off
Prime Day price: £529.99
2. HP Pavilion x360 14-dw1012na 14" Full HD Touch Screen Convertible Laptop
Original price: £479.99
Discount: 21% off
Prime Day price: £379.99
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3" Tablet
Original price: £899.00
Discount: 28% off
Prime Day price: £649.00
4. Amazon Fire HD8
Original price: £89.99
Discount: 56% off
Prime Day price: £39.99
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Ultra-Thin 12.4” Laptop
Original price: £679.00
Discount: 17% off
Prime Day price: £579.00
6. ASUS ZenBook Flip UX363JA 13.3" Full HD 300nits Touchscreen Convertible Laptop
Original price: £799.99
Discount: 13% off
Prime Day price: £699.99
7. Amazon Fire HD8 + Standing Case & Screen Protector
Original price: £132.97
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £72.97
8. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro
Original price: £99.99
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £54.99
9. Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" FHD Gaming Laptop
Original price: £799.99
Discount: 20% off
Prime Day price: £639.99
10. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 32GB Wi-Fi Android Tablet
Original price: £219.00
Discount: 23% off
Prime Day price: £168.00