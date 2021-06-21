Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit

21 June 2021, 12:35

Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit. Picture: Fitbit/Huawei/Apple

By Emma Clarke

Smart watches have become an increasingly popular gadget for fitness fanatics in recent years.

Not only do they help track your progress and health, they tell the time, allow you to monitor your notifications and listen to music.

With Amazon Prime Day well and truly underway - here are the best smart watch deals so far!

Best Prime Day smart watch deals:

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6. Picture: Apple

1. Apple Watch Series 6

Original price: £409.00

Discount: 12% off

Prime Day price: £359.00

Buy here

Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit Inspire 2. Picture: Fitbit

2. Fitbit Inspire 2

Original price: £89.99

Discount: 28% off

Prime Day price: £64.99

Buy here

Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch
Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch. Picture: Huawei

3. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch

Original price: £89.99

Discount: 33% off

Prime Day price: £59.99

Buy here

Popglory Smart Watch
Popglory Smart Watch. Picture: Popglory

4. Popglory Smart Watch

Original price: £29.99

Discount: 35% off - lightning deal

Prime Day price: £19.54

Buy here

Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch. Picture: Ticwatch

5. Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch

Original price: £91.99

Discount: 30% off

Prime Day price: £63.99

Buy here

Garmin vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Garmin vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch. Picture: Garmin

6. Garmin vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch

Original price: £174.95

Discount: 32% off

Prime Day price: £136.00

Buy here

