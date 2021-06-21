Best smart watch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: From Apple to Fitbit
21 June 2021, 12:35
Smart watches have become an increasingly popular gadget for fitness fanatics in recent years.
Not only do they help track your progress and health, they tell the time, allow you to monitor your notifications and listen to music.
With Amazon Prime Day well and truly underway - here are the best smart watch deals so far!
Best Prime Day smart watch deals:
1. Apple Watch Series 6
Original price: £409.00
Discount: 12% off
Prime Day price: £359.00
Read more
- Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Latest deals, discounts and offers - as they happen
- Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic
- Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals for 2021
2. Fitbit Inspire 2
Original price: £89.99
Discount: 28% off
Prime Day price: £64.99
3. Huawei Watch Fit Smartwatch
Original price: £89.99
Discount: 33% off
Prime Day price: £59.99
4. Popglory Smart Watch
Original price: £29.99
Discount: 35% off - lightning deal
Prime Day price: £19.54
Read more
- Amazon Ring & Blink deals: The best home security offers for Prime Day 2021
- Amazon Fire & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Prime Day 2021
- Amazon Echo Dot deals: The best smart speaker offers and discounts for Prime Day 2021
5. Ticwatch E2 Smartwatch
Original price: £91.99
Discount: 30% off
Prime Day price: £63.99
6. Garmin vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch
Original price: £174.95
Discount: 32% off
Prime Day price: £136.00