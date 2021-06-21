Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: From LG and Sony, to Samsung and Panasonic

21 June 2021, 10:52 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 10:59

By Emma Clarke

Since its conception back in 2015, Amazon Prime Day has become an increasingly popular annual event, offering a wide range of discounts and deals.

As well as slashing the prices on own-brand devices, such as Echo Dot smart speakers, Ring doorbells and Blink security camera systems, Amazon partners with some big brands to offer exclusive offers to its Prime customers.

So, if you're looking to buy a new TV, Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to bag yourself a deal.

Here are the best Prime Day TV deals and offers for 2021:

LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65" Smart 4K UHD TV
LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65" Smart 4K UHD TV. Picture: LG

1. LG UN80 65UN80006LA 65" Smart 4K UHD TV

Original price: £699.00

Discount: 10% off

Prime Day price: £629.00

Buy here

Sony Bravia KD49XH81 49" LED 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony Bravia KD49XH81 49" LED 4K Ultra HD TV. Picture: Sony

2. Sony Bravia KD49XH81 49" LED 4K Ultra HD TV

Original price: £578.00

Discount: 8% off

Prime Day price: £529.00

Buy here

Samsung TU7020 Crystal UHD 4K Ultra HD HDR 50" Smart TV
Samsung TU7020 Crystal UHD 4K Ultra HD HDR 50" Smart TV. Picture: Samsung

3. Samsung TU7020 Crystal UHD 4K Ultra HD HDR 50" Smart TV

Original price: £429.00

Discount: 7% off

Prime Day price: £399.00

Buy here

JVC Fire TV 40" Smart Full HD LED TV
JVC Fire TV 40" Smart Full HD LED TV. Picture: JVC

4. JVC Fire TV 40" Smart Full HD LED TV

Original price: £329.99

Discount: 25% off

Prime Day price: £249.00

Buy here

Panasonic TX-50HX580BZ 50" 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV
Panasonic TX-50HX580BZ 50" 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV. Picture: Panasonic

5. Panasonic TX-50HX580BZ 50" 4K Ultra HD Multi HDR LED LCD Smart TV

Original price: £428.18

Discount: 9% off

Prime Day price: £389.00

Buy here

Philips 43PUS7505/12 43" TV
Philips 43PUS7505/12 43" TV. Picture: Philips

6. Philips 43PUS7505/12 43" TV

Original price: £390.00

Discount: 23% off

Prime Day price: £299.00

Buy here

Toshiba 32WK3C63DB 32" HD Ready Smart TV
Toshiba 32WK3C63DB 32" HD Ready Smart TV. Picture: Toshiba

7. Toshiba 32WK3C63DB 32" HD Ready Smart TV

Original price: £209.00

Discount: 16% off

Prime Day price: £175.00

Buy here

Philips Ambilight 65OLED705/12 65" OLED TV
Philips Ambilight 65OLED705/12 65" OLED TV. Picture: Philips

8. Philips Ambilight 65OLED705/12 65" OLED TV

Original price: £1,449.00

Discount: 11% off

Prime Day price: £1,339.00

Buy here

