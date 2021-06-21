Amazon Prime Day 2021 LIVE: Latest deals, discounts and offers - as they happen

On Air Now
21 June 2021, 08:33 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 09:09
Amazon Prime Day has arrived - promising great deals and offers on everything from tech gadgets and homeware, to beauty items and more!
Each year, Amazon offers Prime customers exclusive discounts on a wide range of products.
First set up in 2015, Prime Day has since become a highlight in many shoppers' diaries.
Initially designed to boost sales over the summer slump, last year the online retail giant reported a whopping 45.2% uplift on sales from the previous year, with $10.4billion-worth (£7.37billion) of goods bought globally.
The 48-hour event will see prices slashed on a number of tech gadgets, homeware, beauty items and more.
This year's Prime Day will see a big push towards smaller brands and businesses. Between 7-20 June, for example, Prime customers were offered £10 credit to use on items from small to medium-sized UK businesses.
The online marketplace has also pledged to donate five per cent of customers' first Prime Day purchase to their chosen charity, through its AmazonSmile initiative.
While salons have re-opened, there's no denying it's a cost-effective and easily solution to remove unwanted hair at home. This Philips IPL hair remover effectively reduces the amount, across a wide variety of hair types and comes with four different attachments.
Original price: £450.00
Discount: 33% off
Prime Day price: £299.99
Get a 500ml stainless steel water bottle from Chilly's this Prime Day and enjoy 30% off - and cold water, of course!
Original price: £20.00
Discount: 30% off
Prime Day price: £14.00
This battery powered electric toothbrush comes with gum pressure control, a travel case, charger and a 2-week battery life. Choose between silver, black or rose gold.
Original Price: £279.99
Discount: 75% off
Prime Day price: £69.99
It's simple!
You can choose from a monthly subscription, which costs £7.99 per month, or you can sign up for an annual membership costing £79. Sign up here.
As well as enjoying perks like same-day delivery, access to Prime Video titles and over 800,000 free e-books, members can use Amazon Music and will get exclusive Prime Day deals.
You also have the option of setting up a 30-day free trial - cancel anytime before the month is up and you will not be charged.
As the name suggests, Lightning Deals are flash sales that are available for a short and fixed amount of time. There's often limited stock available, so be sure to act fast!
Deals of the Day, on the other hand, are spotlight deals on specific items and products that are valid for the whole day.
Last year, the best tech deals included Amazon's own-brand items - such as the Echo Dot, Kindles and Fire HDMI sticks.
Other great tech discounts included smart TVs and headphones.
In terms of homeware deals, customers enjoyed great savings on coffee machines, vacuum cleaners, tower fans and more.
It's never just obscure brands that offer discounts on Prime Day - some big names in the mix include Oral-B, Beats, Marshall, Phillips, LG, Ray-Ban and more.