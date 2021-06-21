Amazon Fire & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Prime Day 2021

If you're an avid reader and you're looking to purchase a Kindle, Prime Day 2021 is a great time to snap one up!

Prime Day 2021 has officially arrived in the UK, with a wide range of exclusive deals, discounts and offers for members.

As well as slashing the prices on big brands, technology, beauty and homeware products, Amazon's 48-hour discount event includes offers on its own-brand products, including the Echo Dot, Ring doorbells and Kindles.

We've rounded up the best offers and deals on Kindles and Fire tablets this Prime Day.

The best Amazon Kindle & tablet deals on Prime Day 2021

Amazon Fire HD8. Picture: Amazon

1. Amazon Fire HD8

Description: This 32GB tablet from Amazon comes in black, plum, twilight blue or white and offers up to 12 hours of use. As well as accessing ebooks through Amazon, you can watch all your favourites on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

Original price: £89.99

Discount: 56% off

Prime Day price: £39.99

Amazon Fire HD8 Kids. Picture: Amazon

2. Amazon Fire HD8 Kids

Description: This kid-friendly tablet offers 12-hour battery life, 8" HD display and 32GB of storage. Choose from purple, pink or blue.

Original price: £139.99

Discount: 50%

Prime Day price: £69.99

Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Pro. Picture: Amazon

3. Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Pro

Description: Made up of 20% post-consumer recycled plastics, this advanced tablet for kids is energy efficient and 96% of it is made of wood-fibre-based materials.

Original price: £139.99

Discount: 50% off

Prime Day price: £69.99

Amazon Fire HD8 + Standing Case & Screen Protector. Picture: Amazon

4. Amazon Fire HD8 + Standing Case & Screen Protector

Description: This bundle is great for those who are accident-prone. the case and screen protector will lower the risk of damaging the tablet, while the case's stand is a nifty feature to help you work on your Fire HD8.

Original price: £132.97

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £72.97

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition. Picture: Amazon

5. Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

Description: Including access to thousands of books, the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition comes in pink, blue, bird or space-themed case.

Original price: £99.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £54.99

Amazon Fire 7 Kids. Picture: Amazon

5. Amazon Fire 7 Kids

Description: Available in pink, blue or purple, the Amazon Fire 7 for kids has a 7" display, a 2-year guarantee and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ to enjoy.

Original price: £99.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £54.99

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro. Picture: Amazon

6. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro

Description: Suitable for children aged 6 and over, the Fire 7 Kids Pro has a 7" display, one year of Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year warranty.

Original price: £99.99

Discount: 45% off

Prime Day price: £54.99

Amazon Fire HD 10. Picture: Amazon

7. Amazon Fire HD 10

Description: The brand-new Amazon Fire HD 10 will be discounted for a limited time only. It comes in olive green, lavender, denim or black, and with a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.

Original price: £259.97

Discount: 42% off

Prime Day price: £149.97

Amazon Fire HD10 Kids. Picture: Amazon

8. Amazon Fire HD10 Kids

Description: The all-new Fire HD10 for kids comes with a child-proof case and is available in sky blue, lavender and aquamarine.

Original price: £199.99

Discount: 40% off

Prime Day price: £119.99

Amazon Fire HD10 Kids Pro. Picture: Amazon

9. Amazon Fire HD10 Kids Pro

Description: Your kids can use the Fire HD10 Kids Pro to make calls to loved ones, play games, read and more.

Original price: £199.99

Discount: 40% off

Prime Day price: £119.99

Amazon Kindle. Picture: Amazon

10. Amazon Kindle

Description: This lightweight Kindle provides access to thousands of titles and ebooks, and saves carrying bulky, heavy books.

Original price: £69.99

Discount: 29% off

Prime Day price: £49.99

