Amazon Fire & Kindle tablet deals: The best offers and discounts for Prime Day 2021
21 June 2021, 00:02
If you're an avid reader and you're looking to purchase a Kindle, Prime Day 2021 is a great time to snap one up!
Prime Day 2021 has officially arrived in the UK, with a wide range of exclusive deals, discounts and offers for members.
As well as slashing the prices on big brands, technology, beauty and homeware products, Amazon's 48-hour discount event includes offers on its own-brand products, including the Echo Dot, Ring doorbells and Kindles.
We've rounded up the best offers and deals on Kindles and Fire tablets this Prime Day.
The best Amazon Kindle & tablet deals on Prime Day 2021
1. Amazon Fire HD8
Description: This 32GB tablet from Amazon comes in black, plum, twilight blue or white and offers up to 12 hours of use. As well as accessing ebooks through Amazon, you can watch all your favourites on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
Original price: £89.99
Discount: 56% off
Prime Day price: £39.99
2. Amazon Fire HD8 Kids
Description: This kid-friendly tablet offers 12-hour battery life, 8" HD display and 32GB of storage. Choose from purple, pink or blue.
Original price: £139.99
Discount: 50%
Prime Day price: £69.99
3. Amazon Fire HD8 Kids Pro
Description: Made up of 20% post-consumer recycled plastics, this advanced tablet for kids is energy efficient and 96% of it is made of wood-fibre-based materials.
Original price: £139.99
Discount: 50% off
Prime Day price: £69.99
4. Amazon Fire HD8 + Standing Case & Screen Protector
Description: This bundle is great for those who are accident-prone. the case and screen protector will lower the risk of damaging the tablet, while the case's stand is a nifty feature to help you work on your Fire HD8.
Original price: £132.97
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £72.97
5. Amazon Kindle Kids Edition
Description: Including access to thousands of books, the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition comes in pink, blue, bird or space-themed case.
Original price: £99.99
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £54.99
5. Amazon Fire 7 Kids
Description: Available in pink, blue or purple, the Amazon Fire 7 for kids has a 7" display, a 2-year guarantee and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ to enjoy.
Original price: £99.99
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £54.99
6. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro
Description: Suitable for children aged 6 and over, the Fire 7 Kids Pro has a 7" display, one year of Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year warranty.
Original price: £99.99
Discount: 45% off
Prime Day price: £54.99
7. Amazon Fire HD 10
Description: The brand-new Amazon Fire HD 10 will be discounted for a limited time only. It comes in olive green, lavender, denim or black, and with a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal.
Original price: £259.97
Discount: 42% off
Prime Day price: £149.97
8. Amazon Fire HD10 Kids
Description: The all-new Fire HD10 for kids comes with a child-proof case and is available in sky blue, lavender and aquamarine.
Original price: £199.99
Discount: 40% off
Prime Day price: £119.99
9. Amazon Fire HD10 Kids Pro
Description: Your kids can use the Fire HD10 Kids Pro to make calls to loved ones, play games, read and more.
Original price: £199.99
Discount: 40% off
Prime Day price: £119.99
10. Amazon Kindle
Description: This lightweight Kindle provides access to thousands of titles and ebooks, and saves carrying bulky, heavy books.
Original price: £69.99
Discount: 29% off
Prime Day price: £49.99