Best garden furniture deals 2021: Rattan sofas, daybeds, armchairs and sunloungers

We've trawled the internet looking for the nicest rattan sofa and seating sets. Picture: Heart

With staycations becoming as tricky and pricey to book as a foreign holiday, it's no surprise more and more people are focusing on making their gardens a wonderful place to hang out... so why not invest in nice furniture, too?

Lisbon 4 Seater Relaxer Set

These seats are lovely for relaxing with a partner or pal. Picture: Dunelm

Whether you've had a long day at work or are easing in to the weekend, you'll be very content stretched out on one of these relaxing chairs.

A table between the two seats is perfect to rest a cool drink or a cuppa.

The set is constructed from aluminium, making it durable and perfect for any garden.

Where to buy: Dunelm, £1,249

Bramblecrest Chatsworth Recliner Set

These smart recliners look very inviting! Picture: Hayes Garden World

The Chatsworth Recliner Set is just shouting for the sunshine to come out. This stunning Set is totally maintenance-free and allows you to go outside and just sit down and appreciate your garden. Constructed from a 2 core wide weave with a 5mm round trim, wrapped around an aluminium frame. The Chatsworth Recliner Set comes with two generous sized armchairs and footstools and a useful small side table for drinks and snacks.This lovely reclining set comes in a complimentary dove grey colour with season proof, eco graphic cushions that will blend into any gardenChatsworth Recliner Set consists of:

2 x Chatsworth High Back Recliner Armchair including season proof cushions

2 x Chatsworth Recliner Footstools including season proof cushions

1 x Chatsworth High Coffee Table with Ceramic Top

Where to buy: Hayes Garden World, £879 (was £1,197)

Monaco Modular Double Sofa Set

This set can be used for multiple settings. Picture: Robert Dyas

This compact and practical seat set is ideal for a small seating area or patio.

It comprises of a double sofa with four cushions, two cushioned footstools (which double up as side tables), and a glass top table.

For flexibility, the footstools can be stood on their side and topped with the glass included to create two side tables, great for drinks, snacks, or somewhere to keep valuables nearby.

When it's time to relax, the side tables can be laid back down again, the glass swapped out for a cushion and you have yourself a relaxing footstool!

Where to buy: Robert Dyas, £449.99 (was £649.99)

Lounge set VEBBESTRUP

This stylish set seats up to five people. Picture: JYSK

Be ready for entertaining during long summer evenings with this luxe set up.

It has a 3-seater sofa and 2 chairs made from aluminium and polyrattan.

The set comes with luxurious plump cushions made of hard wearing polyester.

Where to buy: JYSK, £799