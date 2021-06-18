Best garden furniture deals 2021: Rattan sofas, daybeds, armchairs and sunloungers
18 June 2021, 16:15
With staycations becoming as tricky and pricey to book as a foreign holiday, it's no surprise more and more people are focusing on making their gardens a wonderful place to hang out... so why not invest in nice furniture, too?
Lisbon 4 Seater Relaxer Set
Whether you've had a long day at work or are easing in to the weekend, you'll be very content stretched out on one of these relaxing chairs.
A table between the two seats is perfect to rest a cool drink or a cuppa.
The set is constructed from aluminium, making it durable and perfect for any garden.
Where to buy: Dunelm, £1,249
Bramblecrest Chatsworth Recliner Set
The Chatsworth Recliner Set is just shouting for the sunshine to come out. This stunning Set is totally maintenance-free and allows you to go outside and just sit down and appreciate your garden. Constructed from a 2 core wide weave with a 5mm round trim, wrapped around an aluminium frame. The Chatsworth Recliner Set comes with two generous sized armchairs and footstools and a useful small side table for drinks and snacks.This lovely reclining set comes in a complimentary dove grey colour with season proof, eco graphic cushions that will blend into any gardenChatsworth Recliner Set consists of:
- 2 x Chatsworth High Back Recliner Armchair including season proof cushions
- 2 x Chatsworth Recliner Footstools including season proof cushions
- 1 x Chatsworth High Coffee Table with Ceramic Top
Where to buy: Hayes Garden World, £879 (was £1,197)
Monaco Modular Double Sofa Set
This compact and practical seat set is ideal for a small seating area or patio.
It comprises of a double sofa with four cushions, two cushioned footstools (which double up as side tables), and a glass top table.
For flexibility, the footstools can be stood on their side and topped with the glass included to create two side tables, great for drinks, snacks, or somewhere to keep valuables nearby.
When it's time to relax, the side tables can be laid back down again, the glass swapped out for a cushion and you have yourself a relaxing footstool!
Where to buy: Robert Dyas, £449.99 (was £649.99)
Lounge set VEBBESTRUP
Be ready for entertaining during long summer evenings with this luxe set up.
It has a 3-seater sofa and 2 chairs made from aluminium and polyrattan.
The set comes with luxurious plump cushions made of hard wearing polyester.
Where to buy: JYSK, £799