From Vax to Dyson - these are the best hoovers to buy in 2021
26 July 2021, 16:04 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 16:25
Whether you've got hard floors or carpet - these are the best vacuum hoovers to buy in 2021!
Getting a new vacuum might not be overly glamorous, but it can make a big difference to your weekly clean (and it's really satisfying to see the results!).
Here's our top picks of cordless, lightweight, upright and robot vacuums to buy right now.
1. Dyson - V7 Animal Plus Cordless Vacuum
If you have pets, this hoover is ideal. Not only does it pick up hairs caught in carpets, it's also lightweight and cordless.
Price: £292.00
2. Vax - UCA1GEV1 Mach Air Upright Vacuum Cleaner
The Vax Mach is a lightweight, upright hoover with a capacity of 1.5litres. It's easy to carry up and down stairs and has different settings for hard floors and carpets.
Price: £79.99
3. Hetty - HET 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner
There's been a whopping 10million Henrys and Hettys made in the world, as the brand remains a household favourite known for its durability and quality clean.
Price: £99.99
4. Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner
This budget-friendly hoover by Bush is suitable for all types of flooring and easy to manoeuvre.
Price: £34.99
5. Shark - Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Complete with anti-hair wrap technology, this Shark vacuum cleaner is powerful and compact, and comes with a 5-year guarantee upon registration.
Price: £229.00
6. Lefant - Robot Vacuum Cleaner
If you're short on time or you just hate to hoover, this robot vacuum could be the solution. You can control it from your phone and it comes with a battery life of up to 100 minutes.
Price: £149.99