From Vax to Dyson - these are the best hoovers to buy in 2021

The best vacuum hoovers to buy in 2021. Picture: Amazon / Argos

Whether you've got hard floors or carpet - these are the best vacuum hoovers to buy in 2021!

Getting a new vacuum might not be overly glamorous, but it can make a big difference to your weekly clean (and it's really satisfying to see the results!).

Here's our top picks of cordless, lightweight, upright and robot vacuums to buy right now.

1. Dyson - V7 Animal Plus Cordless Vacuum

Dyson - V7 Animal Plus Cordless Vacuum. Picture: Dyson

If you have pets, this hoover is ideal. Not only does it pick up hairs caught in carpets, it's also lightweight and cordless.

Price: £292.00

Buy here

2. Vax - UCA1GEV1 Mach Air Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Vax - UCA1GEV1 Mach Air Upright Vacuum Cleaner. Picture: Vax

The Vax Mach is a lightweight, upright hoover with a capacity of 1.5litres. It's easy to carry up and down stairs and has different settings for hard floors and carpets.

Price: £79.99

Buy here

3. Hetty - HET 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner

Hetty - HET 160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner. Picture: Hetty

There's been a whopping 10million Henrys and Hettys made in the world, as the brand remains a household favourite known for its durability and quality clean.

Price: £99.99

Buy here

4. Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Bush Stick to Handheld Bagless Vacuum Cleaner. Picture: Bush

This budget-friendly hoover by Bush is suitable for all types of flooring and easy to manoeuvre.

Price: £34.99

Buy here

5. Shark - Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Shark - Upright Vacuum Cleaner. Picture: Shark

Complete with anti-hair wrap technology, this Shark vacuum cleaner is powerful and compact, and comes with a 5-year guarantee upon registration.

Price: £229.00

Buy here

6. Lefant - Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Lefant - Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Picture: Lefant

If you're short on time or you just hate to hoover, this robot vacuum could be the solution. You can control it from your phone and it comes with a battery life of up to 100 minutes.

Price: £149.99

Buy here