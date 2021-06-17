Father's Day gift ideas for men who have everything: DIY essentials, clothes, BBQs, tech and incredible experiences

By Heart reporter

If your dad leaves you scratching your head every time you need to buy him a gift, then he might LOVE one of these very impressive presents...

Art

One of Christian Azolan's vibrant prints will bring a smile to dad's face. Picture: Simply Noir

You can brighten up dad's home even when you're not there with a gorgeous illustration by Christian Azolan.

This vibrant print, On A Wire, is limited to just 100 and is available (along with his other gorgeous works) on Simply Noir, which is a beautifully curated online marketplace and community for black-owned UK businesses.

Where to buy: Simply Noir, £55

Table Top Korean Style Barbecue

This table top BBQ is fun for family meals or when he has his mates over. Picture: Not On The High Street

This compact barbecue is placed in the middle of the table, within easy reach of all guests.

Designed to serve six for dinner or up to 20 if you are preparing nibbles, it has the capacity to cook fifteen sausages, a good rib of beef or eight skewers as well as vegetables, like peppers and onions.

Compact and light, the barbecue comes with a carry bag with shoulder strap so it can go anywhere and everywhere with you!

As well as being great for holidays, trips to the beach and park, or for adventurous fishing and biking trips, the BBQ can be put in the dishwasher afterwards.

Where to buy: NOTHS, £99.95

Xgimi Halo Portable Android Projector

Whether your dad is a cinephile or a sports fanatic, this compact but incredibly powerful projector will fulfil all his watching needs.

Halo is powered by the official Android TV system and works with Google Play Store.

It's also easy to watch Youtube, Prime video, Disney+ and more than 5000 native apps, and it's easy to plug in a Roku stick and watch TV and movies.

You can also cast directly from smartphone via Chromecast or Airplay.

The projector has built in speakers but can also be linked up to a bigger home cinema system for a mind-blowing viewing experience.

This is a great gift option for groups of siblings and grandkids wanting to really spoil the family patriarch.

Where to buy: Amazon, £729



Flying lessons

Let dad loose in the skies (under supervision). Picture: Buy A Gift

Yes, you read that right... flying lessons!

Treat dad to a 30 minute flying lesson at one of 10 locations across the UK.

This incredible experience will arm him with the knowledge he needs to fly a real light aircraft for the very first time.

The day starts with an introduction to your expert instructor who will be responsible for teaching you all the basic manoeuvres required.

With their in-depth instructions, you’ll feel confident enough to really enjoy taking control of the plane, and will be fully familiarised with the cockpit before taking to the air.

After the instructor demonstrates the plane's capabilities, it’s your turn to put what you have learned into practice.

Family and friends are able to be there for after landing, ready to welcome dad back down to earth!

Where to buy: Buy A Gift, £104

Kamado Joe

Nokia X20

Treat dad to a new phone which is perfect for taking photos and watching videos. Picture: Nokia

The Nokia X20 features a quad camera set up with a 64MP main lens perfect for photography-mad dads.

It has a two-day battery life, and its clear, crisp 6.67” HD+ display is perfect for watching TV shows on the commute to work (or when he should be doing jobs around the house!)

It also comes with peace of mind as it has three years of warranty, security and software updates.

Where to buy: Nokia, £319

Kamado Joe Jr

Get dad busy on the grill with this compact version of a Kamado Joe. Picture: Kamado Joe

Weighing in at just under 31kg, this is one BBQ you can - and will want! - to take out and about.

A smaller version of the lust-worthy Kamado Joe (and half the price), this compact ceramic egg-style barbecue will revolutionise how you enjoy your burgers and bangers this summer.

Kamado Joe's ceramic vessel allows it to insulate whatever it is cooking, meaning you can cook at significantly higher temperatures or at very low temperatures for a significantly longer time.

Combine this with the ability to not only control, but fine-tune temperature, and you get a grill that is extremely versatile.

You can cook anything on the Kamado Joe that you would cook in a standard kitchen - including roast dinners, cakes and loaves of bread!

Where to buy: Amazon, £408

New threads by Standout

This is a practical wardrobe staple your dad will get years of use from. Picture: Standout

Standout has just about every brand your dad loves, all in one place.

Make it a special Father's Day by treating your dad to some trendy new clothes, whether it's this year-round North Face shell-jacket or this simple and classic sweatshirt by Carhartt.

Nintendo Switch Lite & Super Mario Bros Deluxe

Reignite dad's inner gamer. Picture: AO.com

If your dad loves anything gaming, he needs a Nintendo Switch in his life.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the perfect on-the-move game console with a compact design and six hour battery life.

We suggest throwing in the Super Mario Bros Deluxe game as well, the perfect first game for him to enjoy on the game console.

Black & Decker Hammer Drill Set

Dad will be able to fix all those little jobs with this all-purpose drill. Picture: Ao.com

If your dad is a stereotypical father, he'll be chuffed with this Black & Decker set which is perfect for any DIY that needs doing.

The set includes 18 drill accessories, which means there's no task too big or too small for him to handle.

He might even get round to putting those shelves up for you!

Berghaus Fleece Jacket

If dad isn't in to pastels, this classic fleece comes in more muted tones! Picture: Berghaus

While it may not seem like the weather for it at the moment, we can assure you your dad will back in his favourite fleeces before you know it.

This Berghaus Fleece Jacket is a classic design with a funky new colour collection, perfect for the dad that needs to revamp his look.

If he's not that brave, the jacket comes in black and grey as well as green and navy.