Valentine's Day gift ideas 2023: What to buy your partner this year
25 January 2023, 08:07 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 10:15
Gift ideas for you boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife and partner: See everything from food and drink, to fashion and tech.
If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your partner, fear not because we've got you covered.
Everything from gin hampers, to beauty favourites, to amazing gadgets, check out Heart's Valentine's gift ideas:
Valentine's gifts for food and drink lovers
Gin set
Salcombe Gin's gift hampers make a perfect present for Valentine's Day. Each hamper comes with a full-size bottle of Salcombe Gin, a branded pair of copper tongs, two branded gin glasses, eight 150ml Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water cans and a Salcombe Gin jute bag.
Three Course Dinner
Gift your loved one with a trip to Pasta Evangelists in the iconic Harrods store in London.
You can enjoy three courses from this excellent menu for two people, experiencing top quality dining while in the relaxed and lavish setting of the dining hall.
Valentine's gifts for fashion and beauty lovers
Gold Plated Ivy Leaf Pendant
This delicate necklace from Cast & Found is the perfect gift for jewellery lovers as Ivy is said to represent the strongest affection of love and friendship.
Cast & Found also has a beautiful range of other pieces, including stacking rings.
Buy now: £65 from Cast & Found
Hooded blanket
Valentine's gifts for adventure lovers
Plant a tree
For the planet conscious partner, Treedom is a digital tree planting platform that allows you to plant trees remotely and follow the story of the project’s journey online.
Wilderness Retreat
One4all card
The One4all Gift Card can be spent at more than 55,000 stores nationwide and online and can be loaded with any amount from £10 - £120.
Backpack
For those who love the outdoors, this Dee backpack from Kovered is an extremely durable backpack made from 100% recycled materials.
A technical backpack with drawstring and front snap buckle closure designed to maximise functionality.
Valentine's gifts for home lovers
Photo cushion
Looking for a gift idea that feels like a hug? Personalised cushions are a great way to create a one-of-a-kind item for someone special.
Vistaprint also have personalised mugs which are also a great gift for your partner.
Buy now: From £14.99 from Vistaprint
MIAMIO enamelled cast iron dutch oven
The perfect romantic gift for your loved one, the Dutch oven is a high-quality pot every cooking enthusiast will love.
As well as looking good, it can also be used for absolutely anything including sautéing, stews, and baking cakes or bread.
NEOM candle
NEOM Organics Tranquillity Intensive Skin Treatment Candle has been specially formulated for dry, stressed skin.
After blowing out the candle, the wax reaches the perfect temperature for application on to skin.