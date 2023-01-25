Valentine's Day gift ideas 2023: What to buy your partner this year

The best gifts to get your Valentine's this year. Picture: Getty Images/Amazon/ReKovered/Vistaprint/Kudd.ly/Coggles

By Naomi Bartram

Gift ideas for you boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife and partner: See everything from food and drink, to fashion and tech.

If you're struggling to find the perfect gift for your partner, fear not because we've got you covered.

Everything from gin hampers, to beauty favourites, to amazing gadgets, check out Heart's Valentine's gift ideas:

Valentine's gifts for food and drink lovers

Gin set

Salcombe Gin's gift hampers. Picture: Salcombe Gin

Salcombe Gin's gift hampers make a perfect present for Valentine's Day. Each hamper comes with a full-size bottle of Salcombe Gin, a branded pair of copper tongs, two branded gin glasses, eight 150ml Fever-Tree Premium Indian Tonic Water cans and a Salcombe Gin jute bag.

Buy now: £99 from Salcombe

Three Course Dinner

A three course dinner at Harrods. Picture: Red Letter Days/Harrods

Gift your loved one with a trip to Pasta Evangelists in the iconic Harrods store in London.

You can enjoy three courses from this excellent menu for two people, experiencing top quality dining while in the relaxed and lavish setting of the dining hall.

Buy now: From Red Letter Days

Valentine's gifts for fashion and beauty lovers

Gold Plated Ivy Leaf Pendant

Cast & Found necklace. Picture: Cast & Found

This delicate necklace from Cast & Found is the perfect gift for jewellery lovers as Ivy is said to represent the strongest affection of love and friendship.

Cast & Found also has a beautiful range of other pieces, including stacking rings.

Buy now: £65 from Cast & Found

Hooded blanket

Hoodie Blanket. Picture: Kudd.ly

Valentine's gifts for adventure lovers

Plant a tree

For the planet conscious partner, Treedom is a digital tree planting platform that allows you to plant trees remotely and follow the story of the project’s journey online.

Find out more here.

Wilderness Retreat

Chevin Hotel wilderness retreat. Picture: Red Letter Days/Chevin Hotel

One4all card

One4all gift card. Picture: One4All

The One4all Gift Card can be spent at more than 55,000 stores nationwide and online and can be loaded with any amount from £10 - £120.

Find out more here.

Backpack

Dee - 100% Recycled Drawstring Backpack. Picture: Rekovered

For those who love the outdoors, this Dee backpack from Kovered is an extremely durable backpack made from 100% recycled materials.

A technical backpack with drawstring and front snap buckle closure designed to maximise functionality.

Buy now: £85 from Kovered

Valentine's gifts for home lovers

Photo cushion

Vistaprint personalised cushion. Picture: Vistaprint

Looking for a gift idea that feels like a hug? Personalised cushions are a great way to create a one-of-a-kind item for someone special.

Vistaprint also have personalised mugs which are also a great gift for your partner.

Buy now: From £14.99 from Vistaprint

MIAMIO enamelled cast iron dutch oven

MIAMIO Enamelled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Picture: MIAMIO/Amazon

The perfect romantic gift for your loved one, the Dutch oven is a high-quality pot every cooking enthusiast will love.

As well as looking good, it can also be used for absolutely anything including sautéing, stews, and baking cakes or bread.

Buy now: £49.99 from Amazon

NEOM candle

NEOM Organics Tranquillity Intensive Skin Treatment Candle. Picture: Coggles

NEOM Organics Tranquillity Intensive Skin Treatment Candle has been specially formulated for dry, stressed skin.

After blowing out the candle, the wax reaches the perfect temperature for application on to skin.

Buy now: £36 from Coggles