'I won't go to my sister’s wedding after she demanded a £3,500 gift'

A woman has asked for advice about her sister's wedding. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

A woman has said she won't attend her sister's wedding due to a very expensive gift demand.

A woman has asked for advice after her sister made a very expensive demand for her wedding day.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user explained that she would no longer be attending the big day of her sibling as she couldn’t afford to buy her a $4,900 (£3,500) gift.

When one commenter asked what the present is, the woman revealed that her sister was asking for a $4,900 gaming PC.

A woman is refusing to go to her sister's wedding. Picture: Alamy

She said: "About three weeks ago she [my sister] sent me and my husband a link to this gift she wanted us to buy for her. It was a very, very expensive and weird gift for a wedding.

"But she said this was what she wanted us to buy her

“My husband responded that we appreciated the suggestion and would take it in mind when buying her gift.”

The woman went on to say that her sister clarified the present was not a recommendation, but a demand that she had to buy.

When she suggested funding something similar that was a little more affordable, the bride replied again with no, sending a further three links to the item.

A woman is demanding her sister spends over £3,000 on a gift. Picture: Alamy

The post continued: “I told her it wasn't going to be possible for us to buy it.

“She told us we need to show up with a gift and this is what she'll accept from us.

“There was more back and forth over the week that followed until ultimately I told her we would no longer attend the wedding if the gift was more important.”

The disagreement has now caused a rift among family members, with their parents insisting that she turn up with whatever gift she wants.

The post has now received more than 1.6k comments, with one person writing: “Your sister stated that you needed to show up with that particular gift and that's all she'd accept.

“Well, you cannot meet the requirements of your attendance at her wedding, thus you should not attend. Seems like a logical conclusion to me.”

Someone else said: “It’s ridiculous for her to demand a specific gift in order for you to attend her wedding.”

A third agreed: “She has no right to expect a specific gift from you if 1. there was no previous promise of providing it and 2. it's not within your budget.

A woman has asked for advice on her sister's wedding. Picture: Alamy

“Your sister either thinks you have more money than you do or that she is entitled to tell you how to spend what money you do have.

“Not her place in either case. She's prioritising her own selfishness over her relationship with you. Which sucks. I'm sorry. But you did nothing wrong.”

A fourth then joked: “I would print a picture of the gift, put in in a big and fancy box (adding weight if necessary) and give it to her with my best smile.”