'I won't go to my sister’s wedding after she demanded a £3,500 gift'

14 October 2021, 12:00

A woman has asked for advice about her sister's wedding
A woman has asked for advice about her sister's wedding. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A woman has said she won't attend her sister's wedding due to a very expensive gift demand.

A woman has asked for advice after her sister made a very expensive demand for her wedding day.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user explained that she would no longer be attending the big day of her sibling as she couldn’t afford to buy her a $4,900 (£3,500) gift.

When one commenter asked what the present is, the woman revealed that her sister was asking for a $4,900 gaming PC.

A woman is refusing to go to her sister's wedding
A woman is refusing to go to her sister's wedding. Picture: Alamy

She said: "About three weeks ago she [my sister] sent me and my husband a link to this gift she wanted us to buy for her. It was a very, very expensive and weird gift for a wedding.

"But she said this was what she wanted us to buy her

“My husband responded that we appreciated the suggestion and would take it in mind when buying her gift.”

The woman went on to say that her sister clarified the present was not a recommendation, but a demand that she had to buy.

When she suggested funding something similar that was a little more affordable, the bride replied again with no, sending a further three links to the item.

A woman is demanding her sister spends over £3,000 on a gift
A woman is demanding her sister spends over £3,000 on a gift. Picture: Alamy

The post continued: “I told her it wasn't going to be possible for us to buy it.

“She told us we need to show up with a gift and this is what she'll accept from us.

“There was more back and forth over the week that followed until ultimately I told her we would no longer attend the wedding if the gift was more important.”

The disagreement has now caused a rift among family members, with their parents insisting that she turn up with whatever gift she wants.

When one commenter asked what the present is, the woman revealed that her sister was asking for a $4,900 gaming PC.

The post has now received more than 1.6k comments, with one person writing: “Your sister stated that you needed to show up with that particular gift and that's all she'd accept.

“Well, you cannot meet the requirements of your attendance at her wedding, thus you should not attend. Seems like a logical conclusion to me.”

Someone else said: “It’s ridiculous for her to demand a specific gift in order for you to attend her wedding.”

A third agreed: “She has no right to expect a specific gift from you if 1. there was no previous promise of providing it and 2. it's not within your budget.

A woman has asked for advice on her sister's wedding
A woman has asked for advice on her sister's wedding. Picture: Alamy

“Your sister either thinks you have more money than you do or that she is entitled to tell you how to spend what money you do have.

“Not her place in either case. She's prioritising her own selfishness over her relationship with you. Which sucks. I'm sorry. But you did nothing wrong.”

A fourth then joked: “I would print a picture of the gift, put in in a big and fancy box (adding weight if necessary) and give it to her with my best smile.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Home Sweet Home Alone will be released to Disney+ on November 12

Home Alone reboot receives backlash from fans as first trailer drops

TV & Movies

Holly is wearing a dress from Ghost on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

You can slapped with a fine for driving in the wrong lane

All drivers face £100 fine for driving in the wrong lane

The wedding photographer was denied a 20 minute break to feed herself during the long day

Photographer deletes couple's wedding pictures after being denied food or drinks

Weddings

How to help your children learn about the environment

6 fun activities to help your kids learn about sustainability

Trending on Heart

Jamie Costa's impression of Robin Williams has gone viral

Robin Williams' fans stunned by uncanny impression of late star

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable new video of Rose

Stacey Solomon’s son dotes on baby sister Rose in adorable new video

Celebrities

Daisy Campbell plays Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell's life away from character Amelia Spencer

TV & Movies

The UK Disneyland could open in 2024

A look inside £3.5billion ‘UK Disneyland’ as building work set to start in months
Tesco to start checking 'every customer's receipt' when they leave shop

Tesco store to start 'checking every customer's receipt' when they leave shop
Emmerdale, Corrie and EastEnders will air a crossover story

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders to join up in first ever soap crossover story

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon hinted her daughter was called Rose weeks ago

Stacey Solomon secretly hinted her daughter's name weeks ago

Celebrities

Sam and Coco had an affair on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened with Sam Carraro and Coco Stedman?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash decided to call their daughter Rose Opal

Stacey Solomon baby name meaning: What Rose Opal really means

Celebrities

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has revealed her baby's name

Stacey Solomon finally announces baby daughter’s name is Rose with sweet photo

Celebrities

London's New Year's Eve firework display will not go ahead this year

London's New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled for second year running

News

The Bake Off theme for this week has been revealed

What is the Great British Bake Off theme this week?

Great British Bake Off

How to protect your dog from dangerous plants

Full list of autumnal plants that could be dangerous for your dog
Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year

Center Parcs cancel all firework displays to protect wildlife