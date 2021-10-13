Photographer deletes couple's wedding pictures after being denied food or drinks

The photographer deleted the pictures in front of the newlyweds after she was refused a 20 minute break from an eight hour shift.

A wedding photographer has turned to the Internet to ask whether she was in the wrong to delete her friend's wedding pictures in front of them after a fallout left her furious.

The unnamed woman shared her situation on forum website Reddit, where she explained that the bride and groom did not allow her to stop from the eight hour day to get food or drink.

The Reddit user started the post by explaining that she is not a photographer, but a dog groomer who often dabbles in taking pictures of her furry clients.

However, when her friend asked her if she could shoot their wedding – as they were on a very tight budget – she accepted as they said they "didn't care if they were perfect".

They offered her $250 dollars for the day, where she started at 11:00am and worked until 7:30pm.

The dog groomer's day started by following the bride around for her beauty appointments, capturing the special moments before the wedding, followed by the ceremony and then the reception.

The post explains that at 5pm food was being served at the reception, however, she was denied anything as she "needed to be the photographer".

She explains on the forum: "I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be photographer; in fact, they didn't save me a spot at any table."

The unknown woman added that before she took the job as photographer, she was invited to the wedding anyway as a guest.

She explained that at this point of the day she was getting tired and started to regret agreeing to the job – especially with the immense heat of the day.

In a bid to eat and drink something, the photographer told the groom that she was going to take off for 20 minutes to get some food and water – she added that it was not an open bar and so she couldn't even refill her water bottles.

Instead of allowing her to take off, the groom told her to "be the photographer, or leave without pay".

She writes in the post: "With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore."

Since then, she has not heard from the couple as they took off for their honeymoon very quickly, however, she is questioning whether she did the right thing.

People have mostly backed the photographer, agreeing that what they did was unreasonable and dangerous to her health.

One person commented: "If you're going to deny someone food and water and even a rest break, you are definitely not a mate and not entitled to those rates."

Another wrote: "The groom played fast and loose with their friendship and doesn't deserve the photographs. If these friends valued the photographs that much, they shouldn't have taken advantage of a friend."

Other suggested that she should not have deleted the pictures, and instead should have held them 'hostage' for a higher price.