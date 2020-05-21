Sleeping with a fan on is bad for your health, expert warns

21 May 2020, 08:40 | Updated: 21 May 2020, 08:45

Having a fan on while you're sleeping could be affecting your health
Having a fan on while you're sleeping could be affecting your health. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Think twice before you turn to the fan during the heat wave.

As temperatures across the UK reach 27 degrees this week, it's no wonder people up and down the country are turning to their trusty fans for some relief.

However, you may be risking your health by switching yours on this summer, an expert has warned.

Writing for The Sleep Advisor, Mark Reddick revealed that fans can trigger allergies, be bad for people with asthma, move dust around the room and dry out your eyes.

Many people turned to fans this week as temperatures hit 27 degrees
Many people turned to fans this week as temperatures hit 27 degrees. Picture: Getty

Mark explained: "For some people, having a ceiling or floor fan in the room helps them fall asleep and stay cool during the night.

"For others, it can keep them awake, trigger asthma attacks or dry out their eyes."

He added: "As a fan moves air around the room, it causes flurries of dust and pollen to make their way into your sinuses.

"If you’re prone to allergies, asthma, and hay fever, this could stir up a whole lot of trouble."

Fans can circulate dust and cause allergies in people
Fans can circulate dust and cause allergies in people. Picture: Getty

In order to avoid this, Mark recommends people clean their fans well before using them, especially if they have been stored somewhere dusty in the winter months.

Dry skin is another risk people take when sleeping with fans on, Mark says.

"A constant blast of air on your body may cause dry skin.

"Lotions and moisturisers will help prevent this, but if your skin is excessively dry, use caution and monitor your skin to make sure you’re not over drying it."

Fans can also dry out your eyes in the night
Fans can also dry out your eyes in the night. Picture: Getty

He also warns contact lens wearers over using fans, as the air from a fan can dry out your eyes in the night, or cause irritation.

If you're not willing to use a fan this summer, there are other ways you can keep cool when sleeping.

You can have cool showers and baths before bed to bring your body temperature down, you can drink cold drinks through the night and even turn your chargers off in your bedroom as they produce heat.

