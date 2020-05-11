You can now buy a Slip N Slide for just £10 - perfect for the kids this summer

Asda is selling a Slip N Slide for £10. Picture: Getty/Asda

Here's how to get your hands on a Slip N Slide for just a tenner from ASDA.

Keeping the little ones entertained at home can be a struggle at the best of times.

But with sunny weather coming, this Slip N Slide could be exactly what you need - and it’s only £10.

ASDA is selling the Bestway double slide in store and online for £10, or you can get the single, one lane version for £5.

The Bestway H2OGO! slip-n-slide is 4.88 metres long and has a built-in sprayer which connects directly to a hose.

The description reads: "No tools necessary. Connect adapter to a garden hose and GO! 18 feet of slide with two lanes is perfect for racing and entertaining groups.

“Water funnels into drench pool for a big splash landing at the finish line. Built-in sprinklers provide cascade effect and keep the lanes slick."

The Slip N Slide is available from Asda. Picture: Asda/H20 Go

Posting Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, one woman said: “Slip sliding fun for £10 from Asda !

"In store and online - used our existing slide (Argos) to add to the fun".

Read More: How to make a homemade face mask in ten minutes

The post read: "Slip sliding fun for £10 from Asda ! In store and online. Used our existing slide (Argos) to add to the fun."

Unsurprisingly, parents are more than excited about the idea, as one person wrote: "I wanna have a go.”

Another suggested: "Used to love this when we was little we used to put some washing up soap on it too."

With ASDA's version low on stock online, you can also pick up a slide with two side-by-side inflatable surfers online from John Lewis for £12.99, while Amazon is also selling a single version for £14.99.

And if you’re looking for more ideas to keep the children entertained, one woman revealed how she transformed her garden into an outdoor cinema last week.

Taking to the Facebook group, Extreme Couponing & Bargains UK Sara Dacomb posted a photo of her children enjoying the adorable setup.

Read More: How to dye your hair at home: Experts reveal tops tips

Using an older shower curtain, she was able to create a screen pinned up against the garden fence.

Using a cinema box from Home Bargains and popcorn bags leftover from a previous birthday party, Sara was able to create an authentic cinema experience.

Sara Dacomb created an outside cinema for her kids. Picture: Facebook

Captioning her post she wrote: “I did this at the weekend for my family.

“The cinema box was from home bargains. I had the popcorn bags left (from) my boys birthday party last year. I filled them with popcorn and Doritos.

“We toasted giant marshmallows on the burner. We literally just had to buy the projector £40 from eBay , we hooked up our fire stick and sound bar to it.

“Avengers end game was amazing outside.”

Now Read: Woman removes stubborn red wine stain from her carpet in seconds using £2.80 product