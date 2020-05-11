Woman removes stubborn red wine stain from her carpet in seconds using £2.80 product

A woman has revealed how she removes red wine stains. Picture: TikTok

Here's how to get red wine stains out of your carpet.

Nothing spells disaster on a light coloured carpet more than a red wine stain.

But now one woman has revealed how she managed to get her floor looking sparkling new using one simple cleaning product.

Posting on her TikTok page, Cleaning Obsessed, Katie Grace revealed the red wine spillage on her yellow and grey carpet.

Sharing her ingenious hack with her 23k followers, Katie then worked Dr Beckmann's carpet cleaner into the material using the built-in brush head.

After just seconds of rubbing, the stain completely vanished, as she wrote: "This stuff is amazing. Once it dries, it's the same colour as the rest of the rug!"

She captioned the post: "Everyone needs it!! So quick and easy for spills on carpets."

And it turns out the carpet cleaner is just £2.80 and you can pick it up from Wilkinsons, as well as supermarkets Siansbury’s and Tesco.

The product description says it works on “spills such as red wine, coffee, fruit juice, grease and other common household stains from carpets and upholstery,” adding: “The cleaning brush gets deep into the stain, whilst the special oxy-powered formula also eliminates odour.”

Wilkinson's is selling Dr Beckmann carpet cleaner i. Picture: Dr Beckmann

Unsurprisingly, the tutorial has now got almost 2,500 likes, with one cleaning enthusiast replying: "The bestt!!!"

"I have this, it's great stuff,” said another, while a third added: “I love it for animal 'issues'!!!"

This comes after another crafty TikTok user revealed exactly how she revamped her grotty front patio in a few simple steps, using bargain products.

In the clip, Katrina Thorpe starts by mopping her front path with boiling water and pouring a generous amount of Astonish's window cleaner over the top.

She then went on to use Kilrock's Mould Spray - which you can pick up for just £2 from The Range - covering all of the dirty patio tiles and removing some of the more stubborn grime.

On top of this, Katrina also covered her tiles in Mrs Hinch's favourite 89p cleaning product The Pink Stuff to tackle the build-up of dirt lurking in between the tiles.

She then poured even more boiling water over the surface before scrubbing with a broom - revealing her sparkling patio underneath.

