Man raffles £400k house for only £2 a ticket as he struggles to sell stunning home during lockdown

You could own a £400k house for £2! Picture: Daniel Twenefour

He has renovated the house from top to bottom and it'd be an absolute steal to win it for only £2!

Selling your house during lockdown can't be easy, which is exactly what Daniel Twenefour has figured out after his property has been on the market since last year.

He was already struggling as a couple of sales of his Tramway Path home fell through last year, but then the country went into lockdown due to coronavirus and it's only gotten tougher.

However, Daniel has thought of a clever way around selling his property, which he bought at the start of last year in poor condition and renovated, with intention of living in it and using as a family home.

But after they started doing it up, they realised it wasn't the location for them and decided they would like to sell the home once it had been done up.

Daniel explained: "We decided that we wanted to move slightly further out to the quieter more family-oriented area of Purley.

Living at Tramway Path was a bit busy. It’s across the road from a tramstop that can get you into Zone 1 in about 35 minutes. Its also off a fairly busy main road.

"The location is great for a commuter or a family with older children."

The property is an end-of-terrace three bedroom home located on a quiet no through road on the borders of Morden and Mitcham.

Daniel has decided to try an alternative method of a raffle to see his home, which has been tried by a number of other homeowners over the years who have been able to raise the right amount of money this way.

He is hoping to raise £400,000 in the raffle in order to cover costs of the home and any legal fees.

Daniel explained: "It’s no surprise that the coronavirus has brought the UK housing market to a grinding halt, however after some thought I realised that I didn’t need a housing market per se, I just needed to reach people who wanted the chance to own a London home, totally mortgage-free.

"The concept is a simple but powerful one. Each ticket will be sold for £2, which is then entered into a competition draw.

"The competition will be open for a limited time and once it closes, the winning ticket will be chosen by a random number generator, in the presence of a solicitor.

"The winner gets to be the new mortgage-free owner of 6 Tramway Path in Mitcham."

If Daniel sells 200,000 tickets for £2, he plans to make a donation of 1 per cent to charity, supporting Jigsaw4u and NHS Charities Together.

The winner will get the house, mortgage-free, with stamp duty and legal fees paid for.

He said: "If I reach my target I’ll make a donation of around 1% or more. If I don’t reach the target I’ll give the winner 90% of the proceeds of the raffle."