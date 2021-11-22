The best winter spa breaks in the UK for your next staycation

Planning a spa getaway? Here are some of the UK's best destinations... Picture: Hale Country Club and Spa

By Heart reporter

As the weather gets colder, we've picked out some of the best spas to head to for your winter getaway.

With the weather getting colder and the dark evenings creeping in, we're dreaming of a weekend spent relaxing in a jacuzzi in one of the UK's incredible spas.

Staycations have soared in popularity over the last year, with many of us opting to holiday within the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spa getaways are a truly perfect way to spend a cold weekend, and - with winter just around the corner - there's no better time to book.

If you're looking for your next staycation, here's some inspo...

Armathwaite Hall Hotel & Spa – Lake District

Armathwaite Hall. Picture: Armathwaite Hall

With its stunning scenery and beautiful landscapes, there's a very good reason why the Lake District is one of the most popular staycation destinations in the country.

The four-star Armathwaite Hall is set within 400 acres of private woodland, which is a truly magical destination for the cold winter months.

To immerse their guests into nature, the hotel offers Forest Bathing, fell walking and kayaking as some of their wellness treatments.

Cost: Spa Days start from £95 per person and Spa Breaks start from £230 per person

Location: Lake District

Visit their website for more information.

Hale Country Club and Spa - Manchester

Hale Country Club and Spa. Picture: Hale Country Club and Spa

Hale Country Club and Spa is situated in the heart of Cheshire, and features some absolutely stunning backdrops to their many treatments.

Their Thermal Suite uses hot and cold experience rooms to treat muscular aches and pains, detox the skin, improve body metabolism and increase circulation.

They also offer a number of restorative treatments tailored to the individual to achieve long-lasting results.

Cost: £90-£240

Location: Manchester

Visit their website for more information.

Careys Manor & SenSpa - New Forest

Careys Manor & SenSpa. Picture: Careys Manor

Careys Manor is a truly magical escape for the winter months.

It's situated in the beautiful New Forest, and they've recently launched a new ‘Ultimate SenSleep’ spa package designed to combat fatigue, stress and winter blues.

As part of the package, you'll get a one-night stay at Careys Manor & SenSpa, use of leisure facilities from check-in to checkout, a two-hour pass to use hydrotherapy facilities, a 45-minute Ayurvedic Head Massage, and the Ultimate Sleep Gift Box.

Cost: The ‘Ultimate SenSleep’ is £547 per person.

Location: New Forest

Visit their website for more information.

The Landmark Hotel - London

London's Landmark Hotel. Picture: The Landmark Hotel

The five-star Landmark Hotel is a hugely popular destination in the English capital, and the stunning hotel comes complete with world class spa facilities.

The spa has partnered with Germaine de Capuccini, one of Europe’s leading skin care houses, to offer some incredible treatments created based on the best therapies and techniques in the world.

It's also home to one of London's few chlorine-free swimming pools.

Cost: Prices from £352

Location: London

Visit their website for more information.

The Varsity Hotel & Spa - Cambridge

The Varsity Hotel & Spa. Picture: The Varsity Hotel & Spa

The Varsity Hotel & Spa is an independently-owned boutique hotel in Cambridge.

Its 44 rooms combine modern and traditional style, and its Glassworks spa is located in the warehouse building joined to the hotel.

One of the best features of the spa is the incredible jacuzzi featuring a view of the river, and it has eight private rooms offering a range of treatments.

Cost: Prices start from £178.

Location: Quayside, Cambridge

Visit their website for more information.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa - County Durham

Spa at Ramside. Picture: Ramside Hall Hotel

The Spa at Ramside Hall Hotel is a truly stunning destination for a winter break.

It is set in a beautiful countryside setting, and the spa features five pools, thermal suites and a state-of-the-art gym.

Their Make My Stay Spa Break package comes with full use of the spa, a 40-minute treatment, brunch, and a stay at the hotel.

Cost: from £175 for the Make My Stay Spa Break package

Location: County Durham

Visit their website for more information.