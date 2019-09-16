How many of these spider pictures can you look at without getting creeped out?

Can you hold your nerve in our spider challenge? Picture: PA

The UK is currently in the midst of a spider-frenzy, so how brave are YOU feeling?

Spiders are absolyterly everywhere at the moment, we cannot escape them no matter how hard we try.

From buying repellent sprays to using peppermint to try and keep them at bay, we're always greeted by one of our eight-legged friends when we least suspect it.

If you're feeling brave - we've put together a challenge for those who are up to it, from the most terrified arachnophobes to the brave ones who think they're up to it.

Let's see how long you can go without chickening out...

Made it this far? We salute you.