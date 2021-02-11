Can summer holidays go ahead this year? Everything we know so far

it's unclear whether summer holidays will go ahead this year. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Is it safe to book a holiday in 2021? We take a look at all the advice out there...

Holidays are currently banned across the UK, with the lockdown rules preventing any non-essential travel.

The only reasons you may be allowed to travel include for work or education, or extenuating circumstances.

But there has been a lot of discussion over whether summer holidays will be allowed to go ahead later this year. So, here’s everything we know so far…

Are summer holidays going ahead this year?

There have been many different opinions on holidays this year, with experts seemingly divided over what will be allowed by summer.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently said the government is ‘doing everything they can’ to make sure holidays can go ahead.

Summer holidays are up in the air at the moment. Picture: Getty Images

Talking to Sky News, he said: "It is difficult at this point, and people will have to be patient as the Prime Minister said.

Read More: Government 'doing everything they can' to make summer holidays happen, says Matt Hancock

"But we are doing everything we can to make sure people can have that holiday. And even before then to see their loved ones."

Mr Hancock also previously confirmed he has booked a family holiday in Cornwall for later this year.

This comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warned that trips within the UK or internationally may not be able to go ahead until everyone in the country is vaccinated.

Speaking on Sky News, he explained: "The truth is we just don’t know how the virus will respond to both to the vaccines and of course how people will respond.

"I’m afraid I can’t give you a definitive, will there or will there not be the opportunity to take holidays this next year either at home or abroad."

When asked if travel restrictions will stay in place until everyone has had a vaccine, he simply said: "Yes."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, has also warned the public should hold off on booking trips as it is ‘just too early’.

He explained at a Downing Street press conference: "The more elaborate your plans are for summer holidays, in terms of crossing borders, in terms of household mixing, given where we are now, I think we just have to say the more you are stepping into making guesses about the unknown at this point."

However, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary is more optimistic and has predicted that Brits may be able to return to closeby European holiday hotspots later in 2021.

He previously said: "We expect to see a very strong return of British families travelling to the beaches of Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece in relative safety this summer thanks to the vaccine programme.

"I think [there will be a] strong return to travel and normality for the travel sector by the end of 2021."

Now Read: Nun, 116, who is believed to be the second oldest person in the world, beats Covid-19