Supernanny viewers shocked as parents call triplets 'animals' and say gran is 'lazy' with childcare

Supernanny USA viewers hit out at the 'rude and disrespectful' parents.

Parents Heather and Todd, who hail from Hawaii, appeared on Supernanny after struggling with their young triplets.

During the episode, they were seen calling their kids 'a pack of wild animals', and Heather's mum Patricia, 65, who moved from Portland, Oregan, to help them with the children, was labelled as 'lazy' by Todd.

Heather described herself as having an "empathic, warm and fuzzy" parenting approach, while Todd said he is the "disciplinarian" of the family.

The parents were struggling with their triplets. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about their kids ahead of Supernanny's visit, Heather said: "They do not listen to a word I say. They make fun of me. We've lost control because we're not on the same page.

"They're getting older and bigger and stronger and I have nothing left to give."

When Supernanny - real name Jo Frost - was observing the kids, she saw Todd describe them as a 'pack of wild animals'.

Heather said her husband's parenting 'depended on how mad' he was - and that he often snaps at her mum.

She told him: "I've said 'you can't yell at the boys, you can't bark at me or treat my mum like that."





Todd described the triplets as a 'pack of wild animals'. Picture: Channel 4

When Jo asked Todd about his attitude toward Patricia, he responded: "Oh yeah. I'm the bad cop.

"But [Patricia] won't get up and do it because she's lazy. It takes a lot of effort to get up and move around and pick the kids up and do that sort of thing."

An emotional Patricia then told Jo: "I am very uncomfortable much of the time with my dynamics with Todd and yet I want to be here for my grandchildren of mine that I adore and my daughter who I adore.

"I don't know what he wants from me, I really don't. My daughter was clear with me when we moved here that she had no expectations of me and he's the opposite but he never said that."

Patricia moved to Hawaii to help with the kids. Picture: Channel 4

After learning how much Patricia does to help with the house and childcare, Jo said: "I can't believe I'm sitting in front of two people as intelligent as you both are and that you're putting this on your mother."

Viewers took to Twitter to blast the parents, with one writing: "These two parents are no way staying together ! No wonder the kids are the way they are and why Heather's mum won’t leave."

Another added: "Jo was a heaven send for the grandma!"

And a third wrote: If I was Nanny Jo, no way in hell would I go back. So rude and disrespectful to her."

Supernanny USA is available to watch on All 4.

