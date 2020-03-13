Can you still order a takeaway amid Coronavirus outbreak? Deliveroo and Uber Eats announce plans

13 March 2020, 16:54

Takeaway companies have announced new measures amid Coronavirus concern
Takeaway companies have announced new measures amid Coronavirus concern. Picture: Getty

Deliveroo and Uber Eats both have plans in place for the coming weeks as Coronavirus concern escalates.

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the UK has hit 768 (Friday 13 March) and Brits were yesterday told to self-isolate for seven days if they come down with a cough or fever.

Many people have taken to stockpiling food in the event they are quarantined for an extended period of time, and some Brits have been left wondering whether takeways will still be an option in the coming weeks.

Ordering food to your door generally requires that you have some contact with the delivery driver, something that people with symptoms should avoid.

However, companies like Uber Eats and Deliveroo do have plans in place for the upcoming weeks.

Deliveroo have announced new measures in wake of Coronavirus concern
Deliveroo have announced new measures in wake of Coronavirus concern. Picture: Getty

Can you still order Deliveroo?

Deliveroo have announced plans for a 'no contact' method of delivery for their riders.

A spokesperson said: "At Deliveroo we are taking action to keep our customers, riders and restaurants safe. To make our delivery service even safer we are introducing a no-contact, drop-off service."

The company plan to introduce these measures next week, and will allow for people to request that their food is left on the doorstep.

If you want to order your food before then, you can leave a note for the driver requesting that they leave it in a convenient place.

Can you still order Uber Eats?

Uber Eats have introduced similar measures.

They released a statement saying: "We understand that you may be relying more on food delivery right now. If you prefer, you can leave a note in the Uber Eats app to ask your delivery person to leave your food at the door."

Many Brits have been wondering whether they can still order takeaways
Many Brits have been wondering whether they can still order takeaways. Picture: Getty

Can you still order Just Eat?

Similarly, Just Eat have said: "We are introducing contactless delivery and continue to share relevant government advice with restaurants, couriers and our people.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and continue to review our approach as the situation progresses."

