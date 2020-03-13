Brits warned against non-essential travel to areas of Spain as Coronavirus concern escalates

13 March 2020, 15:04

Brits have been warned against non-essential travel to certain parts of Spain
Brits have been warned against non-essential travel to certain parts of Spain. Picture: Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The government has updated its travel advice to Brits hoping to go on holiday to Spain.

Brits have been told to avoid all but essential travel to four areas in Spain as the country sees a rapidly growing number of Coronavirus cases.

The Foreign Office today (Friday 13 March) updated its travel advice for Spain, which includes the capital city.

Madrid has over 2,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus
Madrid has over 2,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Picture: Getty

It advises against all non-essential travel to Madrid and La Rioja, as well as and the northern municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria (in Basque country) and Miranda de Ebro (in Castilla y Leon).

Flights are continuing to operate in these areas.

Spain has seen a rapid increase of the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country - it has 4,209 as of this morning, with 120 people having died from the illness.

Despite the ban, flights are still carrying on as normal to the areas
Despite the ban, flights are still carrying on as normal to the areas. Picture: Getty

Bars, restaurants and some shops have been ordered to close in Madrid - where 2,000 people have tested positive for the illness - as the city prepares for lockdown, which begins tomorrow.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are advising against all but essential travel to the regions of Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro.

"Airlines are continuing to run flights as normal to and from these areas."

There is currently no official advice against travelling to other areas of Spain.

