Tesco reveals new self-checkout voice after customer wins competition

23 November 2022, 13:40 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 14:48

Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco.
Izzy won a competition to voice the self-service checkouts at Tesco. Picture: TikTok/@tesco

Veterinarian Izzy, 27, bagged the supermarket's starring role – here's what she sounds like.

Tesco has announced its self-service checkout has a brand new voice after one lucky contestant won a TikTok competition.

Customers competed to take over from the current till-talker by auditioning on social media, and now the supermarket giant has revealed their talented winner.

Shopper Izzy, who goes by @dogtor_who on TikTok, stole the starring role and now holds the job of greeting customers, explaining instructions and reminding them to swipe their Clubcards at the self-serves.

Impressing bosses with her tuneful tone, the 27-year-old, who works as a veterinarian, revealed her win was a “huge surprise” which was “very out the blue”.

The retailer took to TikTok to thank everyone who entered by sharing snippets of auditions, but the video ended with the special voice that ultimately won them over.

Tesco said: “Choosing a winner hasn’t been easy, but the new voice of Tesco checkouts is…”

After a dramatic drum roll, Izzy was revealed as the new self-service star who then performed the line: “Attention! New voice in bagging area.”

Not only has the influencer become the latest checkout chanter, but she also racked up a whopping 10,000 Clubcard points, equivalent to about £100 in store.

Izzy, @dogtor_who TikTok, won the supermarket competition.
Izzy, @dogtor_who TikTok, won the supermarket competition. Picture: TikTok/@tesco

Sharing her shock at the win online, she said: "I don’t really know how it happened, I’m not going to lie."

"It’s an absolute privilege and honour."

Izzy explained that she previously shared a video or herself impersonating checkout voices, which prompted her friends to tag her in the competition.

She entered on a whim and didn't think she'd get the gig until Tesco reached out via Twitter a few weeks later.

The vet will voice the checkouts until 27th November.
The vet will voice the checkouts until 27th November. Picture: TikTok/@tesco

The vet has replaced the previous male voice actor and will star in stores up until 27th November, Tesco has confirmed.

She will join a line-up of performers telling shoppers about unexpected items in their bagging areas, including Eastenders actress Helena Breck, who voiced the tills until she was replaced in 2015.

The soap star also voiced self-service tills at Sainsbury’s and Asda, with those recordings also being replaced the same year.

