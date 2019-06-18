Tesco is selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martini for only £12

"All of our alcoholic dreams have been answered". Picture: Tesco

By Alice Dear

Tesco have come through this summer with Passion Fruit Martini on tap.

Summer is nearly here, and with barbecues and festivals already underway, it’s time to stock up on your favourite beverages.

But this year is very different.

Tesco have raised the stakes this summer as they are now selling boxes of Passion Fruit Martinis.

As part of their All Shook Up range, the 2.25L boxes of Passion Fruit Martinis are the perfect way to enjoy the sweet drink this summer, whether you’re heading to a BBQ or a festival.

These boxes are an absolute steal as well, sold for only £12 each. Picture: PA

The Passion Fruit Martini drink is made up of passion fruit juice, sugar syrup, fruit alcohol and vodka.

In each 2.25 litres is 4.5 per cent volume.

These boxes are an absolute steal as well, sold for only £12 each.

People are already excited about getting their hands on the delicious cocktails, with one commenting: “All of our alcoholic dreams have been answered!”

Another added: “Somebody get me a couple of boxes!”

You can order the Passion Fruit Martini boxes here.