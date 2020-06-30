Happy birthday NHS! Say thank-you and share your positive NHS memories on Heart

30 June 2020, 11:15

We want to celebrate the NHS' 72nd birthday with your special messages
We want to celebrate the NHS' 72nd birthday with your special messages. Picture: Getty

The NHS' 72nd anniversary is this Sunday July 5, and to mark this special day, we want to share your positive stories about it on air.

The NHS has been more valuable to us than ever before over the past few months, but we want to hear your experiences of all the wonderful work they have done for you and your family over the past 72 years.

This Sunday, we will be sharing your memories and well-wishes on Heart.

Perhaps you have worked or still work for the NHS; have seen a loved one's life transformed by NHS staff's tireless work; or have turned to them to guide you through the toughest times of your life.

Whether you've got an uplifting story to share, or just want to say thanks for being there for everyone, we want to hear from you.

Fill in the form below with your message or story, and we will be in touch if we want to feature it on Heart this Sunday July 5.

We will be in touch if we want to feature your message on air

