The Podcast Show 2022: first wave of content sessions announced

9 May 2022, 09:54

The Podcast Show is back for 2022
The Podcast Show is back for 2022. Picture: The Podcast Show 2022

The international breakthrough festival takes place on 25-26 May 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Podcast Show 2022 has announced its first wave of content sessions that will take place across two days at London’s Business Design Centre on 25 & 26 May.

Louis Theroux, James O'Brien, Gary Lineker, and Giovanna Fletcher are among the confirmed names on the line-up for the international breakthrough festival.

The Podcast Show is on a mission to bring together the audio and broadcast worlds to learn, do business and network with global industry leaders.

The first wave of content sessions for The Podcast Show 2022 have been announced
The first wave of content sessions for The Podcast Show 2022 have been announced. Picture: The Podcast Show 2022

It's open to industry professionals, independent podcast creators, business leaders, emerging talent and fans alike, and the event will host over 350 speakers, 150 in-person panels, brand activations and networking opportunities.

Global is one of the partners for the festival, and panels will include:

  • The Power of Podcasts: How a spark of an idea ignites a new show with Best Friend Therapy’s Elizabeth Day and Emma Reed Turrell
  • Empowering female voices in podcasting with Luanna and Mother Pukka
  • Cutting through the noise with honest conversations with Full Disclosure’s James O’Brien and Hunting Ghislane’s John Sweeney

You can check out the full schedule on their website.

The Podcast Show 2022 will be take place on 25th and 26th May at London’s Business Design Centre.

Tickets to the event cost £65 for a day pass or £110 for two days. You can purchase them here.

